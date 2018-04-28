Series tied 3-3
Postseason
Odds:
BOS-4.5
TV: TNT, CSNE, FSWI, C+ D
Stadium: TD Garden
3rd Central
42
2nd Atlantic
50
Half
1234
MIL1725--
BOS3020--

Halftime Stats

16-37 (43.2%)
Field Goals
20-44 (45.5%)
7-8 (87.5%)
Free Throws
9-14 (64.3%)
3-11 (27.3%)
Three Pointers
1-12 (8.3%)
20
Total Rebounds
23
8
Assists
10
Milwaukee

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
22 Khris Middleton
F		19:124-91-40-002212011+59
34 Giannis Antetokounmpo
F		17:342-71-22-213412003-87
7 Thon Maker
C		18:052-31-20-015640001+105
6 Eric Bledsoe
G		17:134-50-04-403302103+1212
13 Malcolm Brogdon
G		15:581-60-10-001110000-42
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
12 Jabari Parker
13:043-50-01-203310101-187
8 Matthew Dellavedova
5:490-10-10-000001000-190
3 Jason Terry
5:360-00-00-001100000+60
44 Tyler Zeller
4:040-00-00-000000001-130
21 Tony Snell
3:230-10-10-000001000-110
23 Sterling Brown
--------------
11 Brandon Jennings
--------------
15 Shabazz Muhammad
--------------
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals16-373-117-82182088211042
Percentages43.2%27.3%87.5%Team Rebounds: 2

Boston

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
0 Jayson Tatum
F		19:592-90-25-504430001+169
37 Semi Ojeleye
F		9:541-20-10-001100000+82
42 Al Horford
C		17:117-100-10-225702010+414
12 Terry Rozier
G		19:124-71-20-112331010+19
7 Jaylen Brown
G		16:001-50-30-201111102-22
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
36 Marcus Smart
14:262-50-21-120222302+35
13 Marcus Morris
12:000-30-10-002200001+10
46 Aron Baynes
6:493-30-00-011200001+46
8 Shane Larkin
4:270-00-03-301110101+53
55 Greg Monroe
--------------
28 Abdel Nader
--------------
30 Guerschon Yabusele
--------------
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Totals20-441-129-146172310652850
Percentages45.5%8.3%64.3%Team Rebounds: 6
Technical Fouls:
Eric Bledsoe
(1)
Game Time: 1:02
Officials: Derrick Stafford, Tony Brown, John Goble, Josh Tiven
Attendance: 18624

9:54 2nd: Khris Middleton drives to the hoop for a layup
1:43 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo misses a layup
:39.0 1st: Eric Bledsoe drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by Jabari Parker
9:45 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left...
6:43 1st: Thon Maker makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
7:58 1st: Layup by Eric Bledsoe
11:35 1st: Khris Middleton misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the...
8:05 2nd: Khris Middleton misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the right wing
9:20 1st: Eric Bledsoe makes a 14-foot floating jumper in the lane
5:23 1st: Malcolm Brogdon misses a layup
9:20 2nd: Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the left...
5:57 1st: Thon Maker misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
10:57 1st: Malcolm Brogdon drives to the hoop for a hook shot
8:56 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a 14-foot fade away jumper from the left...
11:31 2nd: Khris Middleton makes a 4-foot cutting layup shot in the lane...
:55.8 2nd: Khris Middleton makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
10:19 1st: Khris Middleton misses a 13-foot bank jumper from the left wing
:10.2 1st: Eric Bledsoe misses a 6-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
2:38 2nd: Jabari Parker misses a running layup
1:09 1st: Tony Snell misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
4:21 2nd: Jabari Parker makes an 8-foot turnaround bank hook in the lane...
4:41 1st: Jabari Parker misses a 10-foot pullup jumper along the left baseline
6:37 2nd: Malcolm Brogdon misses a layup blocked by Terry Rozier
5:35 2nd: Giannis Antetokounmpo misses a layup
3:42 2nd: Jabari Parker drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by Thon Maker
2:15 2nd: Malcolm Brogdon misses a layup
3:44 1st: Matthew Dellavedova misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
5:12 2nd: Jabari Parker makes a 20-foot pullup jumper from the left corner...
7:26 1st: Malcolm Brogdon misses a 22-foot three-pointer from the left corner
8:14 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo misses a layup blocked by Al Horford
5:58 2nd: Khris Middleton misses a 16-foot fade away jumper from the right wing
7:24 1st: Thon Maker makes a 1-foot tip dunk shot in the lane
8:47 2nd: Eric Bledsoe makes a 6-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
2:56 2nd: Malcolm Brogdon misses a 10-foot driving floating jump shot in the...
1:52 2nd: Khris Middleton misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:24.4 2nd: Khris Middleton makes a 9-foot turnaround jumper in the lane
4:13 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo misses a 12-foot step back jumper in the lane
:00.0 1st: Aron Baynes makes a 16-foot jumper along the right baseline assisted...
:00.3 2nd: Jayson Tatum misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
11:40 1st: Jayson Tatum misses a layup
4:56 1st: Layup by Terry Rozier
4:04 1st: Jayson Tatum drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by Terry Rozier
5:43 2nd: Al Horford misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
9:39 2nd: Jaylen Brown misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
8:31 2nd: Layup by Al Horford assisted by Terry Rozier
6:16 1st: Jayson Tatum misses a 22-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
6:48 2nd: Terry Rozier makes a 12-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
11:19 1st: Alley-oop dunk by Al Horford assisted by Jayson Tatum
1:09 2nd: Marcus Smart misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
7:30 1st: Jaylen Brown misses a running layup
10:41 1st: Layup by Jaylen Brown
8:31 1st: Semi Ojeleye drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by Terry Rozier
11:20 2nd: Marcus Smart misses a layup
:32.8 2nd: Layup by Al Horford assisted by Jayson Tatum
2:44 2nd: Terry Rozier misses a layup
3:10 1st: Running layup by Marcus Smart
1:27 1st: Layup by Aron Baynes assisted by Shane Larkin
5:41 2nd: Jayson Tatum misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:25 2nd: Jaylen Brown misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right wing
3:58 2nd: Terry Rozier makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
7:42 2nd: Al Horford drives to the hoop for a hook shot
2:19 1st: Jayson Tatum misses a layup
3:17 2nd: Al Horford makes a 19-foot jumper from the left wing
10:15 2nd: Marcus Morris misses a layup
9:05 2nd: Marcus Morris misses a 17-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
2:18 1st: Aron Baynes makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
6:22 2nd: Terry Rozier makes a 13-foot fade away jumper in the lane
5:30 2nd: Jayson Tatum misses a layup blocked by Khris Middleton
4:54 2nd: Jayson Tatum misses a 14-foot step back jumper in the lane
2:09 2nd: Al Horford misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
4:24 1st: Al Horford misses a hook shot
3:25 1st: Jayson Tatum makes a 16-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key
11:11 2nd: Marcus Smart makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
10:11 2nd: Jaylen Brown misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
7:08 2nd: Terry Rozier misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
1:58 1st: Marcus Smart misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
10:10 1st: Layup by Al Horford assisted by Jayson Tatum
7:04 1st: Semi Ojeleye misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
4:59 1st: Marcus Morris misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
5:48 2nd: Terry Rozier misses an 18-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key
4:33 2nd: Alley-oop layup by Al Horford assisted by Marcus Smart