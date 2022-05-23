Advertisement
Advertisement
1st Southeast
21
1st Atlantic
38
7:50 2nd
1234
MIA1110--
BOS299--
20292032202820312033
Last Play: Bam Adebayo
1 Pts • 1 Ast • 2 Reb
Recent Plays
2nd 7:50
Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
2nd 7:52
3PT
Jayson Tatum misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
2nd 8:13
3PT
Caleb Martin makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted by Bam Adebayo
21
38
2nd 8:22
Layup by Jayson Tatum
18
38
2nd 8:32
Al Horford defensive rebound
2nd 8:34
Gabe Vincent misses a 7-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
2nd 9:01
Jayson Tatum makes an 18-foot turnaround jumper from the left wing assisted by Jaylen Brown
18
36
2nd 9:13
Jayson Tatum enters game for Robert Williams
2nd 9:13
Derrick White enters game for Payton Pritchard
2nd 9:13
PF
Personal foul on Victor Oladipo