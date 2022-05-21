Skip to Navigation
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Related Content
HOME
MAIL
NEWS
FINANCE
SPORTS
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFE
SEARCH
SHOPPING
YAHOO PLUS
MORE...
Yahoo Sports
Search query
Sign in
Mail
Sign in
to view your mail
Sports
Sports
Fantasy
Fantasy
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Hockey
Daily Fantasy
Daily Fantasy
Yahoo Fantasy Experts
Yahoo Fantasy Experts
Fantasy Slate
Fantasy Slate
Early 2022 Football Rankings
Early 2022 Football Rankings
Fantasy Football Plus
Fantasy Football Plus
StatTracker
StatTracker
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
NFL Home
Draft
Draft
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Football
Scores/Schedule
Scores/Schedule
Standings
Standings
Stats
Stats
Teams
Teams
Players
Players
Odds
Odds
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo Sports Experts
GameChannel
GameChannel
Video
Video
Mock Draft
Mock Draft
Shop Draft Gear
Shop Draft Gear
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Home
Scores/Schedules
Scores/Schedules
Standings
Standings
Stats
Stats
Teams
Teams
Players
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo Sports Experts
Video
Video
Odds
Odds
Shop NBA Team Gear
Shop NBA Team Gear
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Draft
NBA Draft
Mock Draft
Mock Draft
Watch Live NBA Games
Watch Live NBA Games
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Baseball
Scores/Schedules
Scores/Schedules
Shop Team Gear
Shop Team Gear
Standings
Standings
Stats
Stats
Teams
Teams
Players
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo Sports Experts
Odds
Odds
Video
Video
NHL
NHL
NHL Home
NHL Home
Scores/Schedule
Scores/Schedule
Standings
Standings
Stats
Stats
Teams
Teams
Players
Players
Shop NHL Team Gear
Shop NHL Team Gear
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo Sports Experts
Odds
Odds
Frozen Four
Frozen Four
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Home
Scores/Schedule
Scores/Schedule
Standings
Standings
Stats
Stats
Teams
Teams
Players
Players
Shop Team Gear
Shop Team Gear
Sportsbook
Sportsbook
Home
Home
Odds
Odds
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo Sports Experts
How to Bet
How to Bet
Bet Calculator
Bet Calculator
Legalization Tracker
Legalization Tracker
Casino Games
Casino Games
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Home
PGA Leaderboard
PGA Leaderboard
Schedule
Schedule
Pro Tours
Pro Tours
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo Sports Experts
Players
Players
Stats
Stats
Masters Info
Masters Info
Shop Golf Gear
Shop Golf Gear
MMA
MMA
MMA Home
MMA Home
Kevin Iole
Kevin Iole
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo Sports Experts
Video
Video
Pound for Pound
Pound for Pound
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer Home
Soccer Home
Scores/Schedule
Scores/Schedule
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo Sports Experts
World Cup
World Cup
Premier League
Premier League
MLS
MLS
NWSL
NWSL
Liga MX
Liga MX
CONCACAF League
CONCACAF League
Champions League
Champions League
La Liga
La Liga
Serie A
Serie A
Bundesliga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
Ligue 1
Shop Team Gear
Shop Team Gear
NASCAR
NASCAR
NASCAR Home
NASCAR Home
Schedule/Results
Schedule/Results
Standings
Standings
Drivers
Drivers
Stats
Stats
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo Sports Experts
Video
Video
Shop NASCAR Gear
Shop NASCAR Gear
Podcasts
Podcasts
Yahoo Sportsbook Daily
Yahoo Sportsbook Daily
Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
College Football Enquirer
College Football Enquirer
You Pod to Win the Game
You Pod to Win the Game
Posted Up with Chris Haynes
Posted Up with Chris Haynes
USFL
USFL
Horse Racing
Horse Racing
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo Sports Experts
NCAAF
NCAAF
NCAAF Home
NCAAF Home
Scores/Schedule
Scores/Schedule
Standings
Standings
Rankings
Rankings
Stats
Stats
Teams
Teams
Recruiting
Recruiting
Dan Wetzel
Dan Wetzel
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo Sports Experts
Odds
Odds
Shop Team Gear
Shop Team Gear
NCAAB
NCAAB
NCAAB Home
NCAAB Home
Shop Kansas Gear
Shop Kansas Gear
Bracket
Bracket
Scores/Schedule
Scores/Schedule
Tourney Pick'em
Tourney Pick'em
Standings
Standings
Rankings
Rankings
Stats
Stats
Teams
Teams
Players
Players
Recruiting
Recruiting
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo Sports Experts
Odds
Odds
Rivals
Rivals
NCAAW
NCAAW
NCAAW Home
NCAAW Home
Bracket
Bracket
Schedule
Schedule
Rankings
Rankings
Standings
Standings
Stats
Stats
Teams
Teams
Videos
Videos
The Rush
The Rush
Mad Bets
Mad Bets
NFL
NFL
NBA
NBA
MLB
MLB
Tennis
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis Home
Matches
Matches
Tournament Schedule
Tournament Schedule
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo Sports Experts
Boxing
Boxing
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo Sports Experts
Pound for Pound
Pound for Pound
Olympics
Olympics
Beijing Games Home
Beijing Games Home
Medal Race
Medal Race
Schedule
Schedule
Indycar
Indycar
Cycling
Cycling
Shop BreakingT Shirts
Shop BreakingT Shirts
Shop Team Gear
Shop Team Gear
Help
Help
Jobs
Jobs
RSS
RSS
PlayAR
PlayAR
Trivia
Trivia
GameChannel
GameChannel
…
…
NBA Home
Scores/Schedules
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Video
Odds
Shop NBA Team Gear
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Draft
Mock Draft
Watch Live NBA Games
NBA
All Scores
10:57 3rd
(1)
MIA
62
(2)
BOS
49
Advertisement
Advertisement
Miami
(1)
1st Southeast
62
Boston
(2)
1st Atlantic
49
10:57 3rd
1
2
3
4
MIA
39
23
0
-
BOS
18
29
2
-
3005
3008
3007
3010
Last Play: Marcus Smart
7 Pts • 3 Ast • 2 Reb
Recent Plays
3rd 10:57
Loose ball foul on Marcus Smart
3rd 10:57
Jayson Tatum offensive rebound
3rd 10:59
3PT
Grant Williams misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
3rd 11:06
Grant Williams defensive rebound
3rd 11:06
Kyle Lowry misses a 21-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
3rd 11:19
Jaylen Brown drives to the hoop for a layup
62
49
3rd 11:32
Al Horford defensive rebound
3rd 11:34
Max Strus misses a 16-foot jumper from the top of the key
3rd 11:41
Jump ball - Al Horford vs. P.J. Tucker
3rd 11:43
P.J. Tucker offensive rebound
Summary
Play By Play
Team Comparison
Social
Odds
GameChannel
Shop Team Gear
See more
Boston
Miami
$20.99
Men's Fanatics Branded Black Boston Celtics Whole New Game Team T-Shirt
$14.99
FOCO Boston Celtics 10'' Jersey Plush Bear
$37.49
Boston Celtics Upcycled Jersey Waist Pack
$53.99
Women's Antigua White Boston Celtics Balance Polo
$53.99
Women's Antigua White Miami Heat Balance Polo
$53.99
Women's Antigua Black Miami Heat Balance Polo
$26.24
Men's '47 Red Miami Heat Vintage Tie Dye Tubular T-Shirt
$20.99
Men's Fanatics Branded Black Miami Heat Whole New Game Team T-Shirt
We may receive commission from purchases made via these links. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Game Details
TV:
ABC
Game Duration:
1:20
Officials:
James Capers, Curtis Blair, James Williams
Attendance:
19156
Odds:
O/U
207.5
Stadium:
TD Garden
Series tied 1-1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalize
Personalize your videos, scores, and news!
We've got you started with local teams.
Sign In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
Yahoo Sports
Yahoo Sports - NBC Sports Network. Certain Data by Stats Perform.
Help
Suggestions
Privacy (Updated)
Privacy Dashboard
About our Ads
Terms (Updated)
Sitemap
© 2022 Yahoo. All rights reserved.