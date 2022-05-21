Advertisement
Advertisement
1st Southeast
62
1st Atlantic
49
10:57 3rd
1234
MIA39230-
BOS18292-
3005300830073010
Last Play: Marcus Smart
7 Pts • 3 Ast • 2 Reb
Recent Plays
3rd 10:57
Loose ball foul on Marcus Smart
3rd 10:57
Jayson Tatum offensive rebound
3rd 10:59
3PT
Grant Williams misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
3rd 11:06
Grant Williams defensive rebound
3rd 11:06
Kyle Lowry misses a 21-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
3rd 11:19
Jaylen Brown drives to the hoop for a layup
62
49
3rd 11:32
Al Horford defensive rebound
3rd 11:34
Max Strus misses a 16-foot jumper from the top of the key
3rd 11:41
Jump ball - Al Horford vs. P.J. Tucker
3rd 11:43
P.J. Tucker offensive rebound