Odds:
LAC-2.5
O/U225.5
TV: ABC
Stadium: Staples Center
1st Pacific
11
2nd Pacific
11
7:22 1st
1234
LAL11---
LAC11---
Last Play
- 7:22 1st - LAL
LeBron James hits the second free throw

Game Stats

3-7 (42.9%)
Field Goals
4-10 (40%)
5-6 (83.3%)
Free Throws
2-3 (66.7%)
0-1 (0%)
Three Pointers
1-3 (33.3%)
3
Total Rebounds
7
0
Assists
2