NBA
NFL
NBA
MLB
NCAAF
NHL
Soccer
NCAAB
Sportsbook
Videos
Podcasts
Tennis
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
XFL
Boxing
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Rivals
Shop
NBA Home
Fantasy Basketball
Scores/Schedules
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Mock Draft
Video
Odds
Odds:
LAC
-2.5
O/U
225.5
TV:
ABC
Stadium: Staples Center
LA Lakers
1st Pacific
11
LA Clippers
2nd Pacific
11
7:22 1st
Team
1
2
3
4
LAL
11
-
-
-
LAC
11
-
-
-
Last Play
-
7:22 1st
-
LAL
LeBron James hits the second free throw
Game Stats
3-7 (42.9%)
Field Goals
4-10 (40%)
5-6 (83.3%)
Free Throws
2-3 (66.7%)
0-1 (0%)
Three Pointers
1-3 (33.3%)
3
Total Rebounds
7
0
Assists
2
Box Score
Odds