Raptors lead series 3-1
Postseason
Odds:
TOR-1
O/U217
TV: ABC
Stadium: Scotiabank Arena
1st Pacific
100
1st Atlantic
103
2:32 4th
1234
GS34282216
TOR28282225
Last Play
- 2:32 4th - GS
Klay Thompson makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted by Stephen Curry
10:15 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 22-foot three-pointer from the left corner
11:04 3rd: Klay Thompson makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
7:55 3rd: Klay Thompson misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
11:35 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 23-foot jumper from the right wing assisted by...
6:29 3rd: Klay Thompson misses a 12-foot turnaround fade away along the right...
11:02 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 12-foot turnaround fade away along the right...
:52.6 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a layup
8:00 1st: Klay Thompson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
2:32 4th: Klay Thompson makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
6:44 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
7:35 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 10-foot turnaround jumper in the lane blocked...
10:55 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
3:39 3rd: Klay Thompson makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
5:46 4th: Klay Thompson misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
3:55 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:31 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 17-foot jumper from the top of the key
2:35 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 14-foot running pullup jump shot from the left...
7:29 1st: Klay Thompson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
7:00 3rd: Klay Thompson makes a 1-foot running jumper in the lane
4:35 3rd: Klay Thompson misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing