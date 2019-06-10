Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Soccer
World Cup
Tennis
Cricket
Golf
Videos
Podcasts
NCAAF
NCAAB
MMA
Boxing
NASCAR
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
NBA Home
Scores/Schedules
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Mock Draft
Yahoo Sports Experts
Shop Team Gear
Video
Odds
Tickets
Raptors lead series 3-1
Postseason
Odds:
TOR
-1
O/U
217
TV:
ABC
Stadium: Scotiabank Arena
Golden State
1st Pacific
100
Toronto
1st Atlantic
103
2:32 4th
Team
1
2
3
4
GS
34
28
22
16
TOR
28
28
22
25
Last Play
-
2:32 4th
-
GS
Klay Thompson makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted by Stephen Curry
K. Thompson
GF
#11
GS
23 Pts, 4 Ast, 6 Reb, 1 Stl
S. Curry
G
#30
GS
28 Pts, 7 Ast, 6 Reb
10:15 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 22-foot three-pointer from the left corner
11:04 3rd: Klay Thompson makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
7:55 3rd: Klay Thompson misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
11:35 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 23-foot jumper from the right wing assisted by...
6:29 3rd: Klay Thompson misses a 12-foot turnaround fade away along the right...
11:02 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 12-foot turnaround fade away along the right...
:52.6 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a layup
8:00 1st: Klay Thompson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
2:32 4th: Klay Thompson makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
6:44 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
7:35 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 10-foot turnaround jumper in the lane blocked...
10:55 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
3:39 3rd: Klay Thompson makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
5:46 4th: Klay Thompson misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
3:55 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:31 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 17-foot jumper from the top of the key
2:35 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 14-foot running pullup jump shot from the left...
7:29 1st: Klay Thompson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
7:00 3rd: Klay Thompson makes a 1-foot running jumper in the lane
4:35 3rd: Klay Thompson misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
Box Score