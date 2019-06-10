10:15 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 22-foot three-pointer from the left corner

11:04 3rd: Klay Thompson makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing

7:55 3rd: Klay Thompson misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner

11:35 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 23-foot jumper from the right wing assisted by...

6:29 3rd: Klay Thompson misses a 12-foot turnaround fade away along the right...

11:02 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 12-foot turnaround fade away along the right...

:52.6 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a layup

8:00 1st: Klay Thompson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...

2:32 4th: Klay Thompson makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing...

6:44 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner...

7:35 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 10-foot turnaround jumper in the lane blocked...

10:55 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing

3:39 3rd: Klay Thompson makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...

5:46 4th: Klay Thompson misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner

3:55 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing

5:31 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 17-foot jumper from the top of the key

2:35 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 14-foot running pullup jump shot from the left...

7:29 1st: Klay Thompson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...

7:00 3rd: Klay Thompson makes a 1-foot running jumper in the lane