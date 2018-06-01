Warriors lead series 3-0
Postseason
TV: ABC, C+ D
Stadium: Quicken Loans Arena
1st Pacific
75
1st Central
58
5:47 3rd
1234
GS342714-
CLE25276-
Last Play
- 5:47 3rd - CLE
Foul on LeBron James - away from ball

Game Stats

29-57 (50.9%)
Field Goals
20-56 (35.7%)
7-7 (100%)
Free Throws
12-18 (66.7%)
10-24 (41.7%)
Three Pointers
6-18 (33.3%)
22
Total Rebounds
29
18
Assists
13
Golden State

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
23 Draymond Green
F		27:033-71-50-001150132+107
35 Kevin Durant
F		25:396-130-24-404471022+2316
1 JaVale McGee
C		16:283-40-00-012300011+216
30 Stephen Curry
G		27:118-174-93-321341313+1323
11 Klay Thompson
G		17:102-51-20-005502003+115
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
9 Andre Iguodala
13:023-63-50-011200112+69
2 Jordan Bell
9:502-20-00-001110010+24
34 Shaun Livingston
7:340-10-00-002200001-20
3 David West
3:551-10-00-000010001-62
6 Nick Young
3:091-11-10-001100001+73
5 Kevon Looney
0 Patrick McCaw
27 Zaza Pachulia
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals29-5710-247-741822184591675
Percentages50.9%41.7%100.0%Team Rebounds: 10

Cleveland

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
23 LeBron James
F		29:346-110-16-704464012-1718
0 Kevin Love
F		23:064-132-53-435821002-2213
13 Tristan Thompson
C		16:123-50-00-022400010-216
5 J.R. Smith
G		24:143-73-41-202210003-1710
3 George Hill
G		17:080-60-30-212301003-220
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
32 Jeff Green
15:081-51-30-000010011-13
26 Kyle Korver
9:120-10-12-300011000+52
1 Rodney Hood
8:440-30-10-021311101+50
22 Larry Nance Jr.
7:443-50-00-041510002+56
81 Jose Calderon
8 Jordan Clarkson
16 Cedi Osman
41 Ante Zizic
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals20-566-1812-18121729138131458
Percentages35.7%33.3%66.7%Team Rebounds: 9
Game Details
Technical Fouls:
J.R. Smith
(1),
Kevin Durant
(1)
Game Time: 1:37
Officials: James Capers, Scott Foster, Jason Phillips

10:26 2nd: Draymond Green makes a 1-foot cutting layup shot in the lane...
8:57 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 20-foot pullup jumper from the right wing...
11:35 3rd: Klay Thompson misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
7:55 2nd: Kevin Durant misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
10:18 3rd: Stephen Curry misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
6:55 3rd: Stephen Curry misses a 23-foot jumper from the top of the arc
:43.6 1st: Kevin Durant misses a 12-foot turnaround fade away bank jump shot...
11:44 1st: JaVale McGee misses a reverse layup
11:20 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing
4:31 1st: Andre Iguodala misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
10:16 3rd: JaVale McGee makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
9:13 3rd: Kevin Durant misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
7:58 3rd: Klay Thompson misses a 13-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
11:38 1st: Stephen Curry makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
8:39 2nd: Draymond Green misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
8:47 1st: Stephen Curry makes a 32-foot three-pointer from the right wing
11:23 3rd: Klay Thompson makes a 10-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
9:01 3rd: Kevin Durant makes an 18-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
:00.0 1st: Stephen Curry misses a 7-foot driving bank hook in the lane
:05.0 2nd: Stephen Curry makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
11:12 1st: Draymond Green misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
9:53 1st: JaVale McGee makes a 5-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...
:34.2 2nd: Draymond Green misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
10:54 2nd: Shaun Livingston misses a 14-foot jumper from the right wing
2:37 2nd: Kevin Durant misses a 32-foot three-pointer from the left wing
3:00 1st: Kevin Durant misses a 12-foot pullup jumper in the lane
5:10 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 20-foot fade away jumper from the left corner
4:36 2nd: Andre Iguodala makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
3:12 2nd: Stephen Curry makes a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing
5:18 1st: Kevin Durant misses a 7-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...
6:43 2nd: Jordan Bell makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted by...
2:02 1st: Kevin Durant makes a 9-foot turnaround fade away along the left...
2:14 2nd: Draymond Green makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
4:25 1st: Kevin Durant makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...
6:25 1st: Andre Iguodala makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
6:18 2nd: Jordan Bell makes a 4-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted by...
4:06 2nd: Layup by Stephen Curry
1:37 2nd: Layup by JaVale McGee assisted by Kevin Durant
10:53 3rd: Stephen Curry makes an 18-foot pullup jumper from the right wing...
1:35 1st: Andre Iguodala makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
8:33 3rd: Draymond Green misses a 30-foot three-pointer from the left wing
7:24 3rd: Kevin Durant makes a 13-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
6:03 1st: Stephen Curry makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
9:27 2nd: David West makes a 5-foot hook shot in the lane assisted by Stephen...
5:07 1st: Running dunk by Kevin Durant assisted by Draymond Green
9:34 3rd: Stephen Curry misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner
3:39 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 23-foot step back jumper from the right wing
1:07 2nd: Andre Iguodala misses a dunk blocked by Tristan Thompson
10:37 1st: Kevin Durant makes an 11-foot turnaround fade away along the left...
1:14 1st: Kevin Durant misses an 8-foot driving floating bank jump shot along...
9:24 1st: Stephen Curry drives to the hoop for a layup
8:08 1st: Stephen Curry misses a 30-foot three-pointer from near midcourt
6:46 1st: Andre Iguodala misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right corner
5:42 1st: Draymond Green makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...
7:16 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 21-foot jumper from the left corner
2:39 1st: Nick Young makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
5:52 3rd: Klay Thompson makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner...
1:07 1st: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a layup
5:30 1st: George Hill misses a 30-foot three-pointer from the left wing
8:05 3rd: George Hill misses a 12-foot cutting layup shot from the right wing...
:17.5 1st: Kyle Korver misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
11:36 2nd: Jeff Green makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
6:38 1st: Kevin Love makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
10:11 2nd: Larry Nance Jr. misses a 1-foot cutting layup shot in the lane
4:54 1st: LeBron James makes a cutting layup shot in the lane assisted by Kevin...
7:12 2nd: Running dunk by LeBron James assisted by J.R. Smith
9:18 3rd: Kevin Love makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
5:32 2nd: Jeff Green misses a 3-foot cutting layup shot in the lane blocked by...
8:57 1st: Tristan Thompson misses a layup blocked by Kevin Durant
7:48 1st: J.R. Smith misses a 7-foot turnaround jumper in the lane
8:50 2nd: Larry Nance Jr. makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted...
7:35 2nd: Jeff Green misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:12.9 1st: Kevin Love misses a layup blocked by Andre Iguodala
11:24 1st: Kevin Love misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
10:06 1st: LeBron James misses a layup blocked by Kevin Durant
11:10 2nd: LeBron James misses a layup
8:32 1st: LeBron James misses a layup
9:39 2nd: Layup by LeBron James
:28.6 1st: Kevin Love misses a 7-foot jumper along the left baseline blocked by...
:00.0 2nd: Jeff Green misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
11:06 2nd: Larry Nance Jr. makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
:26.9 1st: Larry Nance Jr. misses a 4-foot jumper in the lane
11:02 1st: J.R. Smith makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
:20.2 2nd: J.R. Smith misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner...
2:29 2nd: Kevin Love misses a 20-foot jumper from the left corner
7:50 3rd: Kevin Love makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted by...
4:15 2nd: Kevin Love misses a 20-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
6:27 2nd: Larry Nance Jr. makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted...
1:47 1st: Kevin Love misses a 12-foot step back jumper in the lane
1:50 2nd: Tristan Thompson makes an 8-foot hook shot in the lane assisted by...
5:11 1st: LeBron James misses a layup
8:19 2nd: Jeff Green misses a 6-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
3:59 1st: Kevin Love makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted...
7:32 2nd: Kyle Korver hits the first free throw
8:28 1st: George Hill misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
7:32 2nd: Kyle Korver misses the second free throw
5:49 2nd: LeBron James makes an 8-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
3:54 2nd: J.R. Smith makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
1:20 2nd: J.R. Smith makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
9:38 1st: Kevin Love misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
3:33 1st: Rodney Hood misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
7:06 3rd: LeBron James misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
6:16 3rd: George Hill misses a 19-foot fade away jumper from the right wing
8:24 1st: Tristan Thompson makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
7:07 1st: LeBron James makes a 14-foot fade away jumper along the left baseline
5:51 1st: Tristan Thompson makes an 11-foot floating jumper in the lane...
9:13 2nd: Rodney Hood misses a 6-foot floating jumper in the lane
11:40 3rd: J.R. Smith misses an 8-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
10:32 3rd: Tristan Thompson misses a 13-foot hook shot from the right wing
7:32 2nd: Kyle Korver hits the third free throw
8:08 3rd: Kevin Love misses a 22-foot three-pointer from the left corner
4:58 2nd: J.R. Smith misses a layup blocked by Stephen Curry
:20.9 1st: Kevin Love misses a 2-foot tip layup shot in the lane
10:24 1st: George Hill misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
11:43 2nd: Rodney Hood misses a layup blocked by Draymond Green
9:24 3rd: George Hill misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner