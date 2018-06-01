:09.2 1st: Jeff Green makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
10:24 2nd: Rodney Hood makes a 17-foot turnaround jumper from the right wing
9:31 2nd: LeBron James makes a 2-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...
8:35 2nd: LeBron James makes a 12-foot fade away jumper from the left wing
5:24 2nd: Layup by Kevin Love
11:49 1st: Kevin Love makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
7:57 1st: Kevin Love drives to the hoop for a layup
10:10 1st: Layup by Tristan Thompson assisted by LeBron James
5:40 1st: Kevin Love drives to the hoop for a layup
1:06 2nd: Rodney Hood makes a 9-foot pullup jumper in the lane
9:24 3rd: Reverse layup by Tristan Thompson assisted by LeBron James
11:17 1st: J.R. Smith makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
7:38 1st: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a layup
10:41 1st: J.R. Smith makes a 7-foot turnaround jumper in the lane assisted by...
2:14 1st: Larry Nance Jr. makes a 1-foot cutting layup shot in the lane...
3:49 1st: Layup by George Hill
5:56 2nd: Kevin Love makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted...
6:37 3rd: Running layup by LeBron James
2:13 2nd: Rodney Hood makes a 9-foot driving floating jump shot from the left...
7:12 2nd: J.R. Smith makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted...
1:00 1st: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by Larry Nance...
2:50 2nd: Tristan Thompson makes a 7-foot jumper in the lane assisted by LeBron...
9:36 1st: LeBron James makes a 1-foot tip dunk shot in the lane
10:49 2nd: Layup by LeBron James
4:36 1st: J.R. Smith makes a 7-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
6:40 2nd: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a layup
6:06 3rd: George Hill makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
:47.1 2nd: Larry Nance Jr. dunks the ball assisted by Jeff Green
11:38 3rd: LeBron James makes a 9-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
4:06 2nd: Kevin Love makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted...
5:33 3rd: J.R. Smith makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...