Warriors lead series 2-0
Postseason
Odds:
GS-3
TV: ABC, C+ D
Stadium: Quicken Loans Arena
1st Pacific
77
1st Central
72
4:15 3rd
1234
GS282425-
CLE292914-
Last Play
- 4:15 3rd - GS
Draymond Green makes a cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by Kevin Durant
8:51 1st: Draymond Green misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing
6:44 1st: Running dunk by Draymond Green assisted by Kevin Durant
5:46 2nd: Draymond Green misses a layup
4:15 3rd: Draymond Green makes a cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...
7:44 3rd: Draymond Green makes a 1-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
Golden State

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
35 Kevin Durant
F		29:0510-145-77-71121343002+1132
23 Draymond Green
F		26:423-50-12-202272103-48
1 JaVale McGee
C		13:255-70-00-021301021+510
11 Klay Thompson
G		27:333-92-50-002220102+98
30 Stephen Curry
G		26:111-110-72-202240103-44
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
9 Andre Iguodala
11:071-20-02-200010001+84
34 Shaun Livingston
9:452-30-00-000000000+54
2 Jordan Bell
6:103-40-01-222400010+17
3 David West
5:040-20-00-011201000-30
6 Nick Young
2:420-00-00-000000000-40
0 Patrick McCaw
0:570-00-00-000000000+10
5 Kevon Looney
0:010-00-00-000000000+00
27 Zaza Pachulia
--------------
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals28-577-2014-1562228187331277
Percentages49.1%35.0%93.3%Team Rebounds: 2

Cleveland

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
23 LeBron James
F		31:459-190-11-1336103211-519
0 Kevin Love
F		21:196-123-71-1371011102+216
13 Tristan Thompson
C		22:513-50-00-113400012+06
3 George Hill
G		24:502-61-20-011244003-25
5 J.R. Smith
G		22:315-113-70-003300203+013
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
32 Jeff Green
10:261-41-30-000010001-73
1 Rodney Hood
10:263-40-10-004400021-76
22 Larry Nance Jr.
8:542-40-00-021311001-54
26 Kyle Korver
5:430-20-10-000000001-10
81 Jose Calderon
--------------
8 Jordan Clarkson
--------------
16 Cedi Osman
--------------
41 Ante Zizic
--------------
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals31-678-222-3102232179541572
Percentages46.3%36.4%66.7%Team Rebounds: 5
Game Details
Technical Fouls:
Draymond Green
(1),
Tristan Thompson
(1)
Game Time: 1:35
Officials: Marc Davis, Zach Zarba, John Goble

8:51 1st: Draymond Green misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:57 1st: Stephen Curry misses a layup blocked by Tristan Thompson
4:19 1st: Layup by Kevin Durant
3:47 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 1-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
5:23 3rd: Klay Thompson misses a 19-foot turnaround jumper from the right wing
1:30 2nd: Kevin Durant misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
:28.5 2nd: Jordan Bell misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
10:10 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing
8:19 2nd: Layup by Shaun Livingston assisted by Stephen Curry
8:24 3rd: Reverse layup by Kevin Durant assisted by Draymond Green
6:44 1st: Running dunk by Draymond Green assisted by Kevin Durant
10:14 3rd: Stephen Curry misses a running layup blocked by LeBron James
6:43 3rd: Kevin Durant misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
10:03 1st: Stephen Curry misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the right wing
1:21 2nd: Jordan Bell makes a 1-foot tip dunk shot in the lane
7:43 1st: JaVale McGee misses a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane
11:19 3rd: JaVale McGee misses a 3-foot cutting layup shot in the lane
9:05 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 22-foot three-pointer from the left corner
7:50 2nd: Shaun Livingston misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the right wing...
10:13 3rd: Layup by JaVale McGee
:57.9 2nd: Kevin Durant makes an 11-foot driving floating jump shot along the...
:01.3 2nd: Kevin Durant makes a 34-foot three-pointer from near midcourt
11:11 3rd: Layup by JaVale McGee assisted by Klay Thompson
11:01 1st: JaVale McGee drives to the hoop for a dunk assisted by Draymond Green
3:00 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the right wing
1:55 1st: Klay Thompson makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...
3:38 1st: Stephen Curry drives to the hoop for a layup
8:00 3rd: Stephen Curry misses a 31-foot three-pointer from the left wing
4:49 3rd: Klay Thompson makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
6:26 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
1:24 1st: Kevin Durant makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
5:46 2nd: Draymond Green misses a layup
5:17 1st: Andre Iguodala dunks the ball assisted by Stephen Curry
6:16 3rd: Stephen Curry misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
3:10 2nd: Kevin Durant makes a 30-foot three-pointer from the right wing
7:19 1st: Kevin Durant makes a 9-foot turnaround fade away in the lane assisted...
9:41 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 30-foot three-pointer from the right wing
6:58 2nd: Alley-oop layup by Jordan Bell assisted by Draymond Green
:55.1 1st: Shaun Livingston makes a 7-foot pullup jumper along the left baseline
4:15 3rd: Draymond Green makes a cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...
9:07 3rd: Alley-oop layup by JaVale McGee assisted by Draymond Green
7:44 3rd: Draymond Green makes a 1-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
4:22 2nd: Kevin Durant misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
2:36 2nd: Andre Iguodala misses a layup
10:34 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 17-foot step back jumper from the right wing
10:31 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 3-foot cutting layup shot in the lane blocked...
9:35 2nd: David West misses a layup
4:24 1st: Stephen Curry misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the right wing
11:48 3rd: Alley-oop dunk by JaVale McGee assisted by Draymond Green
10:52 3rd: Kevin Durant makes a 32-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
5:57 3rd: Kevin Durant makes a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
:34.8 2nd: Kevin Durant misses a 4-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
11:36 2nd: David West misses a 10-foot step back jumper along the right baseline
6:55 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
8:53 2nd: Jordan Bell makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...
7:44 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane
:32.6 1st: Kevin Durant makes an 18-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
:09.2 1st: Jeff Green makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
10:19 1st: LeBron James misses a layup blocked by JaVale McGee
10:24 2nd: Rodney Hood makes a 17-foot turnaround jumper from the right wing
9:31 2nd: LeBron James makes a 2-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...
8:35 2nd: LeBron James makes a 12-foot fade away jumper from the left wing
3:17 1st: Rodney Hood misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
10:19 3rd: J.R. Smith misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:24 2nd: Layup by Kevin Love
7:09 3rd: LeBron James misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left wing
11:49 1st: Kevin Love makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
7:57 1st: Kevin Love drives to the hoop for a layup
11:19 2nd: Jeff Green misses a 12-foot turnaround fade away from the left wing
3:54 1st: George Hill misses an 11-foot driving floating jump shot along the...
7:33 2nd: LeBron James misses a layup
9:30 3rd: Kevin Love misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
10:10 1st: Layup by Tristan Thompson assisted by LeBron James
8:41 1st: J.R. Smith misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner
8:05 2nd: LeBron James misses a layup
8:06 3rd: J.R. Smith misses a 15-foot driving floating jump shot from the left...
:22.5 2nd: LeBron James misses a layup
6:34 1st: Kevin Love misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
10:00 2nd: Kyle Korver misses a 32-foot three-pointer from near midcourt
5:40 1st: Kevin Love drives to the hoop for a layup
1:06 2nd: Rodney Hood makes a 9-foot pullup jumper in the lane
8:29 1st: Kevin Love misses a 7-foot bank jumper in the lane
10:56 2nd: LeBron James misses a layup
9:24 3rd: Reverse layup by Tristan Thompson assisted by LeBron James
11:17 1st: J.R. Smith makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
7:38 1st: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a layup
9:51 2nd: Kyle Korver misses a layup
9:41 1st: LeBron James misses a 14-foot floating jumper in the lane
8:13 1st: Tristan Thompson misses an 8-foot hook shot in the lane blocked by...
:00.0 2nd: Jeff Green misses a 57-foot three-pointer from beyond midcourt...
10:52 2nd: Larry Nance Jr. misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
10:41 1st: J.R. Smith makes a 7-foot turnaround jumper in the lane assisted by...
2:14 1st: Larry Nance Jr. makes a 1-foot cutting layup shot in the lane...
3:20 2nd: LeBron James misses a 10-foot turnaround fade away in the lane
4:54 3rd: Kevin Love misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
3:49 1st: Layup by George Hill
3:20 2nd: Kevin Love misses an 8-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
5:56 2nd: Kevin Love makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted...
6:37 3rd: Running layup by LeBron James
2:13 2nd: Rodney Hood makes a 9-foot driving floating jump shot from the left...
4:24 3rd: LeBron James misses a 23-foot jumper from the left wing
7:12 2nd: J.R. Smith makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted...
1:00 1st: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by Larry Nance...
7:52 3rd: J.R. Smith misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
10:58 3rd: George Hill misses a 7-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
2:50 2nd: Tristan Thompson makes a 7-foot jumper in the lane assisted by LeBron...
9:36 1st: LeBron James makes a 1-foot tip dunk shot in the lane
7:04 1st: J.R. Smith misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
10:49 2nd: Layup by LeBron James
4:36 1st: J.R. Smith makes a 7-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
6:40 2nd: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a layup
:38.7 1st: Larry Nance Jr. misses an 11-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
6:06 3rd: George Hill makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
:47.1 2nd: Larry Nance Jr. dunks the ball assisted by Jeff Green
8:01 1st: Tristan Thompson misses a reverse layup
6:08 1st: Kevin Love misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
3:22 1st: George Hill misses a 16-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
8:39 3rd: George Hill misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:31 2nd: J.R. Smith misses a 9-foot floating jumper along the right baseline
:00.0 1st: Jeff Green misses a 52-foot three-pointer from near midcourt
1:37 2nd: LeBron James misses a 13-foot step back jumper in the lane
11:38 3rd: LeBron James makes a 9-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
4:06 2nd: Kevin Love makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted...
5:33 3rd: J.R. Smith makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...