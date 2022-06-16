Advertisement
Advertisement
2nd Pacific
72
1st Atlantic
57
4:01 3rd
1234
GS272718-
BOS221718-
306330553065
Last Play: Jaylen Brown
18 Pts • 2 Ast • 4 Reb • 1 Stl
Recent Plays
3rd 4:01
Jaylen Brown makes a 10-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
72
57
3rd 4:09
Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
3rd 4:11
Andrew Wiggins misses a 15-foot pullup jumper in the lane
3rd 4:27
Turnover: Out of bounds bad pass on Al Horford
3rd 4:41
Gary Payton II enters game for Draymond Green
3rd 4:41
Turnover: Offensive foul on Kevon Looney
3rd 4:41
Offensive foul on Kevon Looney
3rd 4:52
Grant Williams enters game for Robert Williams
3rd 4:52
Full timeout (Timeout #3)
3rd 4:54
3PT
Marcus Smart makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc assisted by Jayson Tatum
72
55