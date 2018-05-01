Cavaliers lead series 1-0
Postseason
Odds:
TOR-7
Stadium: Air Canada Centre
1st Central
113
1st Atlantic
112
Final OT
1234OT
CLE193825238
TOR332727187

Cleveland

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
23 LeBron James
F		46:5612-301-81-601111131122+526
5 J.R. Smith
F		36:016-115-63-311220200-120
0 Kevin Love
C		34:123-131-40-02111322005-77
26 Kyle Korver
G		37:427-175-120-011210002+519
3 George Hill
G		28:192-70-00-000030012+04
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
32 Jeff Green
27:354-41-17-802231213+1016
13 Tristan Thompson
26:035-80-04-4931200004+214
1 Rodney Hood
16:041-50-20-001101013-32
8 Jordan Clarkson
12:072-71-20-002210002-65
81 Jose Calderon
--------------
22 Larry Nance Jr.
--------------
16 Cedi Osman
--------------
41 Ante Zizic
--------------
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals42-10214-3515-211332452555523113
Percentages41.2%40.0%71.4%Team Rebounds: 14

Toronto

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
3 OG Anunoby
F		30:273-51-30-011220003+47
9 Serge Ibaka
F		28:303-80-33-311221001+79
17 Jonas Valanciunas
C		34:287-190-17-98132123013-321
10 DeMar DeRozan
G		40:1710-200-42-316752133+022
7 Kyle Lowry
G		39:406-123-63-3033104102+018
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
43 Pascal Siakam
22:234-51-12-501112004-511
0 C.J. Miles
21:172-62-30-023511010+06
42 Jakob Poeltl
16:480-30-04-424600003+34
55 Delon Wright
16:002-61-20-000010010-45
23 Fred VanVleet
15:082-71-54-403320003-79
4 Lorenzo Brown
--------------
92 Lucas Nogueira
--------------
24 Norman Powell
--------------
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals39-919-2825-3115355026132622112
Percentages42.9%32.1%80.6%Team Rebounds: 15
Game Details
Game Time: 2:53
Officials: Derrick Stafford, Tom Washington, Pat Fraher, John Goble
Attendance: 19954

Shot Chart

  • 1st
  • 2nd
  • 3rd
  • 4th
  • OT
  • Total
10:33 1st: George Hill drives to the hoop for a layup
:00.0 2nd: Kyle Korver misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
9:34 2nd: Kevin Love misses a reverse layup
3:55 1st: LeBron James makes a 13-foot turnaround fade away along the left...
5:54 2nd: J.R. Smith hits the second free throw
11:27 4th: LeBron James misses a layup
6:44 3rd: Kyle Korver makes a 21-foot jumper from the left corner assisted by...
3:41 OT: LeBron James misses a 6-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
2:17 OT: Tristan Thompson makes a 3-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
:46.1 1st: Jordan Clarkson misses a 15-foot pullup jumper in the lane blocked...
8:50 1st: Kevin Love misses a 2-foot fade away jumper in the lane
7:26 1st: Kyle Korver misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:53 1st: LeBron James misses a 10-foot fade away jumper in the lane
4:52 1st: Reverse layup by LeBron James
:36.4 3rd: Tristan Thompson drives to the hoop for a hook shot assisted by Jeff...
7:34 2nd: Layup by Jordan Clarkson
2:43 1st: Rodney Hood misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
1:32 4th: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a layup
9:57 3rd: LeBron James makes a 17-foot fade away jumper from the right wing
5:54 2nd: J.R. Smith hits the third free throw
1:04 OT: LeBron James misses an 8-foot driving bank hook along the right...
:16.2 OT: LeBron James misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
11:27 1st: Kevin Love misses a 19-foot jumper from the left wing
9:52 1st: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a dunk assisted by Kevin Love
10:51 2nd: Rodney Hood misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner
3:31 1st: LeBron James misses an 11-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
11:07 4th: LeBron James misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
5:45 3rd: J.R. Smith misses a 17-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key
8:44 1st: Kyle Korver makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
11:09 3rd: George Hill makes a 6-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
9:18 3rd: LeBron James misses an 18-foot fade away jumper along the right...
9:49 4th: Tristan Thompson makes a 4-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane...
1:39 OT: Kyle Korver misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing blocked...
:18.4 1st: Jordan Clarkson misses a 23-foot step back jumper from the right wing
3:02 OT: J.R. Smith makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
:05.3 3rd: Kyle Korver misses a 20-foot jumper from the left corner
10:33 3rd: Kyle Korver misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
9:22 1st: George Hill misses a 2-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
10:58 1st: J.R. Smith misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
2:09 4th: LeBron James misses a 10-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
2:02 2nd: Jeff Green makes a 19-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
2:05 4th: Tristan Thompson misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
3:28 3rd: Kyle Korver makes a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
4:13 2nd: J.R. Smith makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
3:12 2nd: Jeff Green makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...
1:23 2nd: Alley-oop layup by Jeff Green assisted by LeBron James
2:03 4th: Kyle Korver misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
1:51 1st: Rodney Hood misses a layup
5:28 2nd: LeBron James makes a 1-foot driving reverse dunk shot in the lane
2:23 3rd: George Hill misses a 6-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
3:52 3rd: LeBron James misses an 8-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
6:34 4th: LeBron James misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
4:52 1st: Reverse layup by LeBron James
8:07 3rd: Kyle Korver misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
4:51 2nd: J.R. Smith misses a 22-foot pullup jumper from the right corner
8:29 4th: Kevin Love misses an 18-foot jumper from the left wing
4:55 3rd: Kyle Korver makes a 22-foot jumper from the left wing assisted by...
4:48 4th: LeBron James makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing
2:18 3rd: Tristan Thompson makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
2:51 4th: LeBron James misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
6:26 1st: Kevin Love misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
7:05 2nd: Jordan Clarkson misses a 7-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
1:09 1st: Jordan Clarkson misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
6:13 3rd: LeBron James misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing
3:50 3rd: Tristan Thompson misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
1:36 OT: Kevin Love misses a 15-foot turnaround fade away bank jump shot from...
2:52 3rd: Kyle Korver makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
5:25 1st: Tristan Thompson makes a 6-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane...
:00.0 3rd: Kyle Korver misses a 14-foot jumper along the left baseline
6:21 2nd: Jeff Green drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by LeBron James
10:49 4th: Jordan Clarkson misses a 10-foot driving floating jump shot in the...
5:22 3rd: George Hill misses a layup blocked by Jonas Valanciunas
1:04 2nd: Kyle Korver makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
10:14 2nd: Kevin Love makes a 5-foot floating jumper in the lane assisted by...
1:03 1st: Kevin Love misses a 2-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
9:07 4th: Kevin Love makes a 7-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
4:28 3rd: Running layup by LeBron James
3:48 3rd: Kyle Korver misses a 19-foot jumper from the left wing
1:32 OT: Tristan Thompson misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
:42.4 OT: Kyle Korver misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
1:43 3rd: Rodney Hood misses a 12-foot jumper along the right baseline
8:42 2nd: LeBron James makes a 5-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
11:43 3rd: J.R. Smith misses a 14-foot fade away jumper in the lane
8:02 2nd: Running dunk by Rodney Hood assisted by Jordan Clarkson
8:39 3rd: Kevin Love misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
7:26 3rd: LeBron James makes a 13-foot turnaround fade away along the right...
:00.0 4th: LeBron James misses a 21-foot fade away jumper from the left wing
3:32 2nd: LeBron James misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
5:21 3rd: Alley-oop dunk by LeBron James assisted by Jeff Green
2:34 2nd: J.R. Smith makes a 17-foot step back jumper along the left baseline
4:23 OT: Kyle Korver makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
8:08 4th: Kevin Love makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted...
:27.9 2nd: J.R. Smith makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...
2:21 OT: LeBron James misses a 13-foot fade away jumper from the right wing
6:05 4th: J.R. Smith makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
8:54 1st: J.R. Smith misses a hook shot in the lane
7:54 1st: J.R. Smith makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
11:45 2nd: Jordan Clarkson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the...
2:51 1st: George Hill misses a layup blocked by DeMar DeRozan
6:46 2nd: Kevin Love misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:30.9 4th: LeBron James makes an 11-foot turnaround fade away along the right...
5:54 2nd: J.R. Smith hits the first free throw
4:26 2nd: George Hill misses a 15-foot pullup jumper in the lane
10:09 4th: LeBron James misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
6:53 4th: LeBron James misses a 4-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
3:57 4th: Kevin Love misses a hook shot blocked by DeMar DeRozan
11:16 2nd: Pascal Siakam misses a 17-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
11:27 3rd: Jonas Valanciunas misses a hook shot
1:42 4th: Serge Ibaka hits the third free throw
:00.6 4th: C.J. Miles misses a 2-foot tip layup shot in the lane
3:25 2nd: Kyle Lowry misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
8:43 4th: Jakob Poeltl misses a layup
11:43 1st: Layup by DeMar DeRozan assisted by Kyle Lowry
10:10 1st: OG Anunoby makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...
3:45 1st: Kyle Lowry makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
6:36 2nd: Fred VanVleet drives to the hoop for a layup
6:23 3rd: Kyle Lowry misses a 2-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
9:58 4th: Fred VanVleet misses a layup
2:03 OT: DeMar DeRozan makes a 4-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
9:18 2nd: Fred VanVleet misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
4:43 1st: OG Anunoby makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
:31.4 3rd: Fred VanVleet misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
11:23 3rd: Serge Ibaka makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
1:16 4th: Serge Ibaka misses a 22-foot three-pointer from the left corner
9:38 3rd: Serge Ibaka makes a 9-foot turnaround fade away in the lane assisted...
5:43 2nd: DeMar DeRozan makes a 9-foot driving floating jump shot along the...
:00.6 4th: Jonas Valanciunas misses a 2-foot tip layup shot in the lane
3:17 OT: DeMar DeRozan misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
9:41 1st: Serge Ibaka misses a 12-foot driving floating jump shot along the...
7:15 1st: Kyle Lowry makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted...
11:18 1st: OG Anunoby misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
8:24 1st: Jonas Valanciunas misses a 4-foot hook shot in the lane
10:53 3rd: Jonas Valanciunas makes a 6-foot floating jumper in the lane...
9:24 4th: Jakob Poeltl misses a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane
9:37 1st: DeMar DeRozan makes a 3-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...
6:51 1st: DeMar DeRozan makes a 22-foot jumper from the right wing assisted by...
9:04 3rd: Serge Ibaka misses a 6-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...
:07.5 4th: Fred VanVleet misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:00.9 1st: DeMar DeRozan misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
11:13 1st: Layup by Jonas Valanciunas
8:16 1st: Jonas Valanciunas makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
1:20 3rd: Pascal Siakam makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
1:42 2nd: Reverse dunk by OG Anunoby assisted by Jonas Valanciunas
3:52 4th: DeMar DeRozan misses a running layup blocked by LeBron James
5:13 3rd: DeMar DeRozan misses a layup
6:43 4th: Jonas Valanciunas misses a 6-foot floating jumper in the lane
7:45 4th: Kyle Lowry misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:57.9 OT: Kyle Lowry makes a 1-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the lane...
3:35 4th: Jonas Valanciunas misses a layup
3:07 4th: Jonas Valanciunas misses a layup
5:09 2nd: Fred VanVleet makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
6:21 3rd: DeMar DeRozan misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner
5:08 3rd: Layup by Jonas Valanciunas
5:06 4th: Serge Ibaka makes an 18-foot jumper from the right wing assisted by...
1:33 1st: DeMar DeRozan drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by Pascal Siakam
2:44 2nd: Kyle Lowry misses a layup
7:39 4th: Pascal Siakam makes a 1-foot cutting finger roll layup shot in the...
3:09 3rd: Kyle Lowry makes a 7-foot fade away jumper in the lane
3:32 4th: Jonas Valanciunas misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
4:39 3rd: Serge Ibaka misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
1:59 3rd: Jakob Poeltl misses a 5-foot turnaround fade away in the lane
4:13 1st: DeMar DeRozan makes a 9-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
8:06 2nd: Delon Wright misses a 2-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
10:23 3rd: Serge Ibaka misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
:02.6 4th: DeMar DeRozan misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
7:50 3rd: Kyle Lowry makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
2:40 2nd: Jonas Valanciunas misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
8:20 4th: C.J. Miles misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
2:43 OT: Kyle Lowry misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the right wing
3:30 4th: Jonas Valanciunas misses a layup
1:42 4th: Serge Ibaka hits the first free throw
9:14 1st: Kyle Lowry drives to the hoop for a layup
6:15 1st: DeMar DeRozan misses an 11-foot turnaround jumper along the left...
:57.3 3rd: Pascal Siakam makes a 5-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
8:57 2nd: C.J. Miles makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
6:52 2nd: Jonas Valanciunas misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:47.0 4th: Kyle Lowry misses an 18-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
11:45 4th: C.J. Miles misses a layup blocked by Rodney Hood
6:01 3rd: Jonas Valanciunas misses a layup blocked by Jeff Green
:47.7 2nd: C.J. Miles makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner...
4:19 4th: DeMar DeRozan makes a driving floating jump shot in the lane assisted...
10:45 1st: DeMar DeRozan misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
9:59 2nd: Delon Wright makes a 10-foot driving floating bank jump shot along...
3:10 1st: Pascal Siakam makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
1:42 4th: Serge Ibaka hits the second free throw
10:17 3rd: Jonas Valanciunas makes a 1-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane...
:00.6 4th: C.J. Miles misses a 2-foot tip layup shot in the lane
10:24 4th: Delon Wright makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
8:45 4th: Delon Wright misses a layup
:04.5 2nd: DeMar DeRozan makes a 5-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...
5:01 1st: OG Anunoby misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
8:21 2nd: Delon Wright misses a 5-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
7:42 2nd: Jonas Valanciunas misses a 12-foot jumper in the lane
:56.7 1st: Delon Wright misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing
7:03 3rd: Jonas Valanciunas makes a 4-foot turnaround bank hook in the lane...
4:05 OT: DeMar DeRozan makes a 21-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key
3:35 3rd: DeMar DeRozan misses a 6-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
1:26 OT: DeMar DeRozan misses a 10-foot turnaround fade away bank jump shot...
5:39 4th: Layup by Jonas Valanciunas assisted by Kyle Lowry
:03.4 OT: Fred VanVleet misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing