Warriors lead series 1-0
Postseason
Odds:
GS-11.5
TV: ABC, C+ D
Stadium: ORACLE Arena
1st Central
28
1st Pacific
32
End 1st
1234
CLE28---
GS32---
Last Play
- :00.0 1st
End of 1st Quarter

Game Stats

10-23 (43.5%)
Field Goals
15-23 (65.2%)
6-8 (75%)
Free Throws
0-0 (0%)
2-6 (33.3%)
Three Pointers
2-8 (25%)
9
Total Rebounds
10
6
Assists
11
Cleveland

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
23 LeBron James
F		12:003-40-04-504451100-410
0 Kevin Love
F		10:161-40-12-220211000-64
13 Tristan Thompson
C		7:261-30-00-010100000-42
3 George Hill
G		10:452-51-20-010101101-65
5 J.R. Smith
G		10:242-61-30-101100100-65
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
32 Jeff Green
4:341-10-00-000000000+02
22 Larry Nance Jr.
1:440-00-00-000000000+20
26 Kyle Korver
1:350-00-00-000000000+20
8 Jordan Clarkson
1:060-00-00-000000011+20
16 Cedi Osman
0:080-00-00-000000000+00
81 Jose Calderon
--------------
1 Rodney Hood
--------------
41 Ante Zizic
--------------
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals10-232-66-84596331228
Percentages43.5%33.3%75.0%Team Rebounds: 3

Golden State

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
23 Draymond Green
F		9:151-10-00-002230010+42
35 Kevin Durant
F		8:493-30-00-002221012+66
1 JaVale McGee
C		7:262-20-00-001100001+44
30 Stephen Curry
G		12:003-81-50-012352001+47
11 Klay Thompson
G		10:243-51-30-000001101+67
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
2 Jordan Bell
4:251-20-00-001100002+02
34 Shaun Livingston
3:102-20-00-000000000-24
5 Kevon Looney
2:440-00-00-001110000+00
6 Nick Young
1:440-00-00-000000000-20
4 Quinn Cook
--------------
0 Patrick McCaw
--------------
27 Zaza Pachulia
--------------
3 David West
--------------
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals15-232-80-0191011412732
Percentages65.2%25.0%0.0%Team Rebounds: 1
Game Details
Game Time: 0:30
Officials: Mike Callahan, Derrick Stafford, David Guthrie

7:03 1st: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a layup
10:03 1st: George Hill misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
3:43 1st: Kevin Love drives to the hoop for a hook shot assisted by LeBron James
:37.9 1st: Jeff Green makes an 8-foot turnaround bank hook in the lane
9:55 1st: Layup by George Hill
5:57 1st: George Hill misses an 11-foot floating jumper in the lane
7:50 1st: Tristan Thompson misses a 19-foot jumper from the top of the key
6:30 1st: J.R. Smith makes a 10-foot jumper in the lane assisted by LeBron James
9:32 1st: George Hill misses a layup
10:55 1st: Kevin Love misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner
1:22 1st: LeBron James misses a 20-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key
5:32 1st: J.R. Smith makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
4:16 1st: J.R. Smith misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
2:22 1st: LeBron James makes a 2-foot running alley-oop layup shot in the lane...
7:33 1st: George Hill makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
6:17 1st: J.R. Smith misses a layup
4:54 1st: J.R. Smith misses an 11-foot driving floating jump shot from the...
10:41 1st: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a layup
9:06 1st: Tristan Thompson makes a 3-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane...
4:11 1st: Kevin Love misses a layup blocked by Kevin Durant
1:54 1st: Kevin Love misses an 11-foot turnaround fade away in the lane
6:12 1st: Tristan Thompson misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
2:53 1st: J.R. Smith misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
10:23 1st: Kevin Durant drives to the hoop for a layup
4:05 1st: Stephen Curry makes a 29-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
1:44 1st: Shaun Livingston dunks the ball assisted by Stephen Curry
11:49 1st: JaVale McGee makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted...
:47.5 1st: Shaun Livingston makes a 13-foot pullup jumper along the right...
8:14 1st: Running dunk by Draymond Green assisted by Stephen Curry
3:32 1st: Alley-oop dunk by Jordan Bell assisted by Draymond Green
:04.9 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
6:49 1st: Kevin Durant makes a 12-foot turnaround fade away in the lane
:30.0 1st: Stephen Curry misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing
11:18 1st: JaVale McGee dunks the ball assisted by Kevin Durant
9:44 1st: Layup by Stephen Curry assisted by Draymond Green
:19.2 1st: Stephen Curry misses a layup
7:44 1st: Stephen Curry misses a 32-foot three-pointer from the left wing
5:45 1st: Klay Thompson makes a 15-foot running pullup jump shot from the right...
4:24 1st: Stephen Curry misses a 30-foot three-pointer from near midcourt
2:30 1st: Jordan Bell misses a 15-foot turnaround jumper from the left wing
9:23 1st: Klay Thompson makes a 2-foot cutting finger roll layup shot in the...
3:03 1st: Stephen Curry misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner
2:11 1st: Layup by Stephen Curry
8:47 1st: Klay Thompson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
7:10 1st: Kevin Durant makes an 11-foot turnaround fade away in the lane...
4:43 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner