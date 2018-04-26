8:35 1st: Semi Ojeleye misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing

7:12 1st: Al Horford drives to the hoop for a dunk

11:41 1st: Jaylen Brown makes a 9-foot turnaround jumper in the lane

11:30 2nd: Al Horford makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...

9:40 1st: Jaylen Brown misses an 8-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane

2:40 1st: Terry Rozier makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...

11:09 1st: Jaylen Brown misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the right wing

5:32 1st: Terry Rozier makes a 4-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...

9:24 2nd: Marcus Smart misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing

11:03 2nd: Shane Larkin drives to the hoop for a layup

7:52 1st: Jayson Tatum drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by Al Horford

8:55 2nd: Marcus Morris makes a 16-foot turnaround jumper in the lane

10:34 1st: Al Horford misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the left wing

9:09 1st: Terry Rozier makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing...

10:32 2nd: Jayson Tatum misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the right wing

:35.0 1st: Terry Rozier misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing

2:06 1st: Aron Baynes makes a 12-foot jumper along the right baseline assisted...

4:53 1st: Marcus Smart misses a 22-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key

6:04 1st: Al Horford misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing

3:44 1st: Terry Rozier makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right corner

7:39 2nd: Jayson Tatum misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing

1:34 1st: Marcus Morris misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing

:00.0 1st: Jayson Tatum misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing

8:49 1st: Terry Rozier misses a layup

3:21 1st: Marcus Morris makes a 10-foot floating jumper in the lane assisted by...

6:27 2nd: Player misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner

10:04 2nd: Marcus Morris misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the left wing

7:07 2nd: Marcus Smart misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing