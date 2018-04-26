Celtics lead series 3-2
Postseason
Odds:
MIL-4.5
TV: CSNE, FSWI, TNT
Stadium: BMO Harris Bradley Center
2nd Atlantic
31
3rd Central
30
6:15 2nd
1234
BOS247--
MIL228--
Last Play
- 6:27 2nd - BOS
Player misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
6:27 2nd: Player misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
Boston

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
0 Jayson Tatum
F		12:291-40-21-101111101+13
37 Semi Ojeleye
F		6:570-10-10-001100000+20
42 Al Horford
C		13:282-51-30-006612020+55
7 Jaylen Brown
G		12:121-30-10-000000001+22
12 Terry Rozier
G		12:124-63-40-012311100+211
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
13 Marcus Morris
10:482-50-10-001120001-14
36 Marcus Smart
10:480-30-22-200010000-12
8 Shane Larkin
5:321-10-00-001110000-12
46 Aron Baynes
4:171-10-00-000000000-42
55 Greg Monroe
--------------
28 Abdel Nader
--------------
30 Guerschon Yabusele
--------------
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Totals12-294-143-3112137422331
Percentages41.4%28.6%100.0%Team Rebounds: 1

Milwaukee

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
34 Giannis Antetokounmpo
F		14:062-50-11-205530101+25
22 Khris Middleton
F		11:213-40-00-001104102-96
7 Thon Maker
C		11:542-40-20-020202001-34
6 Eric Bledsoe
G		9:350-20-00-000001000+00
13 Malcolm Brogdon
G		8:581-20-00-001110000-92
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
12 Jabari Parker
10:022-41-10-005520000+55
21 Tony Snell
8:471-21-20-000000000+83
8 Matthew Dellavedova
8:101-31-30-000030000-13
44 Tyler Zeller
5:511-10-00-002200000+22
23 Sterling Brown
--------------
11 Brandon Jennings
--------------
15 Shabazz Muhammad
--------------
3 Jason Terry
--------------
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals13-273-91-2214169720430
Percentages48.1%33.3%50.0%Team Rebounds: 2
Game Details
Game Time: 0:41
Officials: Tony Brothers, Mike Callahan, Tony Brown, David Guthrie
Attendance: 18717

Shot Chart

  • 1st
  • 2nd
  • Total
8:35 1st: Semi Ojeleye misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
7:12 1st: Al Horford drives to the hoop for a dunk
11:41 1st: Jaylen Brown makes a 9-foot turnaround jumper in the lane
11:30 2nd: Al Horford makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
9:40 1st: Jaylen Brown misses an 8-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
2:40 1st: Terry Rozier makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
11:09 1st: Jaylen Brown misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:32 1st: Terry Rozier makes a 4-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
9:24 2nd: Marcus Smart misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing
11:03 2nd: Shane Larkin drives to the hoop for a layup
7:52 1st: Jayson Tatum drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by Al Horford
8:55 2nd: Marcus Morris makes a 16-foot turnaround jumper in the lane
10:34 1st: Al Horford misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
9:09 1st: Terry Rozier makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
10:32 2nd: Jayson Tatum misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
:35.0 1st: Terry Rozier misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing
2:06 1st: Aron Baynes makes a 12-foot jumper along the right baseline assisted...
4:53 1st: Marcus Smart misses a 22-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key
6:04 1st: Al Horford misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
3:44 1st: Terry Rozier makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right corner
7:39 2nd: Jayson Tatum misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing
1:34 1st: Marcus Morris misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:00.0 1st: Jayson Tatum misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
8:49 1st: Terry Rozier misses a layup
3:21 1st: Marcus Morris makes a 10-foot floating jumper in the lane assisted by...
6:27 2nd: Player misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
10:04 2nd: Marcus Morris misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
7:07 2nd: Marcus Smart misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
1:04 1st: Marcus Morris misses an 11-foot fade away jumper in the lane
8:19 2nd: Jabari Parker misses a 15-foot jumper along the left baseline
10:06 1st: Malcolm Brogdon makes a 7-foot pullup jumper in the lane assisted by...
5:45 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right...
2:53 1st: Matthew Dellavedova makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the...
:54.1 1st: Jabari Parker makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
6:53 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo misses an 8-foot turnaround fade away along the...
11:18 2nd: Tony Snell misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
8:14 1st: Malcolm Brogdon misses a layup blocked by Al Horford
9:35 1st: Running dunk by Thon Maker assisted by Malcolm Brogdon
5:15 1st: Thon Maker makes a 2-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
7:54 2nd: Eric Bledsoe misses a 4-foot jumper in the lane blocked by Al Horford
11:02 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo misses a layup
6:30 1st: Layup by Khris Middleton assisted by Giannis Antetokounmpo
2:23 1st: Tyler Zeller makes a 16-foot jumper from the top of the key assisted...
4:02 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a 14-foot step back jumper along the left...
1:43 1st: Jabari Parker misses a 4-foot cutting layup shot in the lane
4:36 1st: Thon Maker misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:13.0 1st: Khris Middleton makes a 13-foot turnaround fade away along the left...
5:49 1st: Thon Maker misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
7:29 2nd: Tony Snell makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted...
6:47 2nd: Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a 3-foot hook shot in the lane
10:28 1st: Eric Bledsoe misses a layup
7:31 1st: Khris Middleton misses an 18-foot step back jumper from the top of...
10:23 2nd: Khris Middleton drives to the hoop for a dunk assisted by Matthew...
8:34 2nd: Matthew Dellavedova misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of...
1:28 1st: Running dunk by Jabari Parker assisted by Matthew Dellavedova
11:43 2nd: Matthew Dellavedova misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of...