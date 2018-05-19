Celtics lead series 2-0
Postseason
Odds:
CLE-6.5
TV: ESPN, C+ D
Stadium: Quicken Loans Arena
2nd Atlantic
77
1st Central
104
6:11 4th
1234
BOS17242214
CLE32292617
Last Play
- 6:11 4th - BOS
Semi Ojeleye makes a 6-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the lane assisted by Marcus Smart
6:11 4th: Semi Ojeleye makes a 6-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...
7:56 2nd: Semi Ojeleye misses a 5-foot cutting layup shot in the lane blocked...
Boston

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
0 Jayson Tatum
F		31:126-100-16-801111012-1118
13 Marcus Morris
F		25:422-81-34-414501003-289
42 Al Horford
C		29:592-41-22-207741002-237
12 Terry Rozier
G		27:395-121-42-203322103-2013
7 Jaylen Brown
G		20:453-82-32-202213015-2110
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
36 Marcus Smart
26:082-90-43-400063202-177
46 Aron Baynes
17:432-61-10-032511013-115
37 Semi Ojeleye
14:121-20-00-000010101-42
55 Greg Monroe
10:092-30-01-202200001-45
30 Guerschon Yabusele
4:570-10-11-201100000+21
28 Abdel Nader
0:380-00-00-000000000+20
8 Shane Larkin
--------------
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Totals25-636-1921-26422261612432277
Percentages39.7%31.6%80.8%Team Rebounds: 6

Cleveland

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
23 LeBron James
F		37:308-123-38-10145123223+3127
0 Kevin Love
F		29:454-121-44-42121444103+2413
13 Tristan Thompson
C		22:383-50-04-434700001+2210
3 George Hill
G		29:454-113-92-403320103+2413
5 J.R. Smith
G		26:023-83-42-205502003+2011
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
26 Kyle Korver
18:275-54-40-002202002+714
32 Jeff Green
17:122-40-20-000010102+44
22 Larry Nance Jr.
15:043-30-00-003322102+26
8 Jordan Clarkson
12:042-72-30-010100003+36
16 Cedi Osman
0:380-00-00-000000000-20
81 Jose Calderon
--------------
1 Rodney Hood
--------------
41 Ante Zizic
--------------
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals34-6716-2920-247334021136222104
Percentages50.7%55.2%83.3%Team Rebounds: 8
Game Details
Technical Fouls:
Marcus Morris
(1)
Game Time: 2:05
Officials: James Capers, Zach Zarba, Josh Tiven, James Williams
Attendance: 20562

Shot Chart

10:06 1st: Terry Rozier misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
1:42 3rd: Jaylen Brown makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
10:16 2nd: Al Horford makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
11:22 3rd: Marcus Morris misses a layup
11:42 1st: Jayson Tatum misses a 13-foot pullup jumper in the lane
4:51 1st: Marcus Smart misses a layup
3:35 1st: Marcus Morris makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
5:00 3rd: Marcus Smart misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
7:33 4th: Guerschon Yabusele misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
8:51 2nd: Jayson Tatum makes a 20-foot pullup jumper from the left corner...
11:17 3rd: Layup by Marcus Morris
8:38 3rd: Terry Rozier misses a 19-foot step back jumper from the top of the key
11:02 2nd: Al Horford misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
4:43 1st: Aron Baynes dunks the ball
:01.6 3rd: Marcus Smart misses a 17-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key
7:43 2nd: Jayson Tatum makes a 14-foot turnaround jumper in the lane
5:57 2nd: Jaylen Brown misses a driving floating bank jump shot in the lane
7:28 3rd: Jayson Tatum misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right corner
9:39 4th: Jaylen Brown misses a 2-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...
9:45 1st: Marcus Morris misses a 12-foot fade away jumper from the left wing
:14.6 2nd: Marcus Smart makes a 22-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key
6:48 1st: Terry Rozier misses a 7-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
8:20 2nd: Jaylen Brown makes a 7-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
10:37 3rd: Terry Rozier misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
8:30 3rd: Aron Baynes makes a 22-foot three-pointer from the left corner
11:10 1st: Jaylen Brown misses a 17-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key
7:35 1st: Marcus Morris misses a reverse layup
1:18 3rd: Jaylen Brown misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
9:26 1st: Terry Rozier drives to the hoop for a layup
10:41 2nd: Terry Rozier misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
10:46 1st: Terry Rozier makes a 21-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key...
2:40 2nd: Al Horford misses a 23-foot jumper from the right wing
1:43 2nd: Marcus Smart makes a 17-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key
3:24 3rd: Aron Baynes misses a 10-foot turnaround jumper along the left baseline
5:05 2nd: Marcus Morris misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing
6:07 3rd: Terry Rozier makes a 2-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
8:46 4th: Jayson Tatum makes a 16-foot turnaround fade away along the right...
4:39 3rd: Terry Rozier makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
4:16 1st: Layup by Jayson Tatum assisted by Al Horford
7:08 2nd: Al Horford makes a 13-foot fade away jumper along the right baseline...
5:19 1st: Aron Baynes misses a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane blocked by...
9:06 3rd: Terry Rozier drives to the hoop for a dunk assisted by Jayson Tatum
8:00 3rd: Aron Baynes misses an 8-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
7:03 3rd: Terry Rozier misses a 15-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
2:24 2nd: Reverse layup by Jayson Tatum assisted by Marcus Smart
8:13 4th: Jayson Tatum makes a 7-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...
7:15 4th: Marcus Smart misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
3:06 3rd: Jaylen Brown misses a 16-foot jumper from the top of the key
2:27 3rd: Marcus Smart misses a 31-foot three-pointer from the right wing
2:38 1st: Marcus Morris misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:32.8 1st: Layup by Greg Monroe assisted by Marcus Smart
6:11 4th: Semi Ojeleye makes a 6-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...
:58.0 3rd: Jaylen Brown makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...
7:54 3rd: Aron Baynes misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
4:35 2nd: Terry Rozier misses a 10-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
10:41 4th: Layup by Greg Monroe assisted by Marcus Smart
8:40 1st: Marcus Morris misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
7:56 2nd: Semi Ojeleye misses a 5-foot cutting layup shot in the lane blocked...
1:32 1st: Greg Monroe misses a layup
9:16 2nd: Jayson Tatum misses a 14-foot turnaround fade away from the left wing
:03.5 1st: Marcus Smart misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
6:39 3rd: Jayson Tatum misses a layup
3:27 2nd: Marcus Smart misses a 30-foot three-pointer from the left wing
8:24 1st: Kevin Love misses a 9-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
7:07 1st: J.R. Smith misses a 12-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
11:35 2nd: Larry Nance Jr. makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane...
5:03 1st: LeBron James makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
1:21 1st: Kevin Love drives to the hoop for a layup
11:39 4th: Kyle Korver makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
9:50 2nd: Jordan Clarkson misses a 12-foot turnaround jumper in the lane...
:24.2 3rd: George Hill misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
9:02 2nd: Kyle Korver makes an 18-foot jumper from the right wing assisted by...
6:16 3rd: LeBron James misses a 4-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
9:54 1st: George Hill misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
6:54 1st: LeBron James misses a 17-foot step back jumper along the left baseline
3:21 1st: George Hill makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
9:37 3rd: George Hill misses a 19-foot jumper from the right corner
6:21 2nd: Jeff Green makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted by...
5:24 2nd: Kevin Love makes a 7-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
8:57 4th: Jordan Clarkson misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
11:25 1st: George Hill makes a 12-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
7:50 1st: Kevin Love misses a 14-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
8:37 2nd: Larry Nance Jr. makes a 3-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted...
10:53 3rd: Kevin Love makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
7:24 2nd: Jeff Green makes a 10-foot turnaround fade away in the lane
:01.8 2nd: Kevin Love misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing
10:49 2nd: Jordan Clarkson misses a 9-foot turnaround jumper in the lane
9:30 3rd: Alley-oop dunk by LeBron James assisted by Kevin Love
10:18 3rd: Kevin Love misses an 8-foot turnaround jumper in the lane blocked by...
11:00 1st: Tristan Thompson makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane...
3:09 2nd: LeBron James makes a cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by Kevin...
4:51 3rd: J.R. Smith makes a 30-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
1:21 2nd: J.R. Smith makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted...
4:27 1st: Layup by LeBron James
5:51 3rd: Kevin Love misses a 23-foot jumper from the left wing
2:33 2nd: Kevin Love misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
2:46 1st: Kevin Love misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:38.6 1st: George Hill misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
8:22 3rd: Tristan Thompson makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane...
8:25 4th: Jordan Clarkson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
6:27 4th: Jordan Clarkson misses a layup
3:50 1st: LeBron James misses an 11-foot fade away jumper in the lane
6:50 2nd: Kyle Korver makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
4:45 2nd: Tristan Thompson misses a 7-foot jumper in the lane
10:56 4th: Kyle Korver makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing
3:44 2nd: J.R. Smith misses a 10-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
7:20 1st: George Hill misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
9:28 4th: Jordan Clarkson makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
4:14 3rd: LeBron James misses a driving floating bank jump shot in the lane...
9:03 1st: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by George Hill
6:26 1st: J.R. Smith makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted...
5:10 1st: J.R. Smith misses a 21-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
10:16 3rd: Kevin Love makes a 10-foot jumper from the left wing
1:54 1st: George Hill makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
:12.7 1st: Jeff Green misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right corner
3:40 2nd: Tristan Thompson misses a layup
1:59 2nd: George Hill misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
7:02 4th: Kyle Korver makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
2:00 3rd: Jeff Green misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:38.4 3rd: Kevin Love misses a hook shot
11:41 3rd: J.R. Smith misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right wing
2:27 1st: J.R. Smith misses a layup
10:23 4th: Alley-oop dunk by Larry Nance Jr. assisted by LeBron James
7:54 4th: Jordan Clarkson misses a 4-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
10:16 1st: George Hill makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
5:55 1st: LeBron James makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
1:55 3rd: LeBron James makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
7:49 3rd: George Hill misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
4:19 2nd: LeBron James makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
5:21 3rd: Tristan Thompson dunks the ball assisted by LeBron James