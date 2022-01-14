NBA Yahoo Cup Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks for Round 14

Welcome to the NBA Yahoo Cup Picks for Round 14! This is a free-to-enter, multi-round, single-entry Yahoo NBA DFS contest with 24 rounds where the top 6,950 entries overall and top 540 entries per round share $50,000, with $10,000 to first overall and $100 to first per round. Scoring will be cumulative across all rounds. Your five lowest daily fantasy basketball scores will be dropped, and you can enter at any point, but enter today to give yourself the best chance to compete for the title. Click here to begin the chase!

The focus will be on three players – one guard, one forward, and one center – to be NBA DFS players for the Round 14 NBA Yahoo Cup contest.

NBA Yahoo Cup NBA DFS Picks | Round 14

NBA Fantasy Guard: De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings — $28

It is an interesting slate this week for the NBA Yahoo Cup because there is not one player that has a salary over $50. It may be a very popular path, but the game between the Kings and Rockets is one of the best possible matchups for fantasy points to flow. Both teams are in the bottom four in defensive rating (Houston is dead last), and both are in the top 10 in pace — Houston is first. De’Aaron Fox is a great play for a contest like the Yahoo Cup because his range of outcomes is wide, but when he is on his game the salary is a serious bargain.

Houston ranks last in points in the paint given up this season, and that is directly in the wheelhouse for Fox. He scores 20.9 points per game, and 11.9 come from driving to the hoop, the third most in the league. Despite being a dysfunctional team as a whole and sitting at 17-27, the Kings are only one spot away from being in the play-in game right now. The Rockets are dead last in the Western Conference. This is the style of game Sacramento needs to win, and Fox leads the team with a 28.1% usage rate.

NBA Fantasy Forward: Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets — $31

With it being very viable to build around mid-range players in salary tonight, targeting a player from a team that plays at the second-fastest pace makes plenty of sense as well. The Hornets host the Orlando Magic tonight, and Wendell Carter Jr. is out for Orlando. The path for Miles Bridges is easier right off the top, and he has a 21.2% usage rate and 1.05 fantasy points per minute this season. The Magic are 21st in rebounding on the season, and Bridges averages 7.3 rebounds per game and over 12 chances per game.

The Hornets are going to be without Kelly Oubre tonight, and that should open up more chances for Bridges in the spot-up shooting game. He already is eighth in points scored as a spot-up shooter per game, and Oubre is right in front of him at seventh. The Magic allow the third-most points per game to spot-up shooters, and with an elite passer in LaMelo Ball feeding him the Ball, this is an avenue for Bridges to exploit in a major way.

NBA Fantasy Center: Christian Wood, Houston Rockets — $27

The premier game of the night deserves more than one player from it, and the Fox/Christian Wood stack will likely be super popular. There is not anything wrong with eating some chalk when a player of Wood’s caliber has an elite matchup all the way around and is still under $30, which is very affordable. There is not very much safety with Wood, as the Rockets rotations are very sketchy and Wood is not that far removed from a suspension for disciplinary reasons.

The upside in the NBA Yahoo Cup is what is most important, even if Wood turns out to be popular. On the year Wood has a 23.8% usage rate and 1.15 fantasy points per minute, and the matchup in the paint looks extremely appealing. He is scoring 6 points per game in the paint and averaging over 15 rebound chances per night at a 64.9% conversion rate. Sacramento is 14th in points allowed in the paint and 22nd in rebounds allowed, leading Wood to have a path for a very strong fantasy game. There is a reason both these teams are not that great in real life, but there are plenty of reasons to expect a track meet and a fantasy gold mine.

In addition to Wood looking like a great play tonight for Yahoo lineups, the Awesemo projections have him slated for 11.1 rebounds tonight. That makes his points over/under NBA player prop a great bet, which is sitting at over/under 9.5 tonight, and OddsShopper has an expected win rate of 67% when betting the over.

