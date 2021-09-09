NBA world reacts to Rasheed Wallace’s comments about LeBron James

Former NBA player Rasheed Wallace made the rounds this week about his comments about LeBron James.

Wallace, the No. 4 pick in the 1995 NBA draft, played 16 seasons in the league, making four All-Star appearances along with a title in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons.

As a stretch big, he was a rare commodity in the league at the time, which made him a great player to have. It led to prominent battles against notable players, such as James, who Wallace faced countless times in the Eastern Conference.

However, Wallace’s comments about James on a 2020 episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” show circulated on Twitter recently:

“He probably would’ve done good with his physical stature, with him being bigger than the majority of the rest of the players. So he probably would’ve held his own, but I don’t think he would be as successful as he is now. It’s a whole different era back then. I couldn’t necessarily say that he would’ve been a beast, but I think he would’ve held his own.”

There were multiple reactions from fans blasting Wallace for his words, so let’s look at some:

