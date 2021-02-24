The NBA world reacts to Luka Doncic’s step-back game winner vs Boston

It almost looked watching a replay. When Luka Doncic went into his bag for a step-back against Boston that gave Dallas a 110-107 win it brought back NBA bubble memories. In nearly the exact spot where he hit a bubble gamer in the playoffs versus the Clippers, the Slovenia native ended any hopes of a Celtics comeback.

Doncic led all scorers with 31 points in the Dallas win, and also tacked on 10 rebounds and 8 dimes. It was the final two buckets that every Mavericks fan will remember as the patented step-back was in full effect.

The rainbow three created a plethora of reactions on Twitter postgame:

A wild stat from ESPN's Tim MacMahon:

Doncic has already built an impressive clutch highlight reel:

It's worth noting that the Celtics defended the first three very well....

Doncic has been on an absolute tear:

What did we see tonight? Just another example of magic:

