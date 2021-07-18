NBA world reacts to LeBron James courtside for Game 5 of Finals

The NBA Finals returned to Phoenix for Game 5 as the Suns hosted the Milwaukee Bucks to see who would control the series.

The Bucks knotted the series up at 2-2 after winning their two home games; Phoenix had won their first two home games as well.

Multiple stars showed out to watch the pivotal game, including Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and recording artists Adele and Lil Wayne.

But also in attendance was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

James recently explained on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” why he’s supporting Chris Paul in the Finals, so his reasoning for attending was clear.

Let’s look at how the NBA world reacted to James’ presence at the game:

