NBA world reacts to the death of "The Logo" Jerry West

The NBA lost an icon with the death of Hall of Famer Jerry West, who passed peacefully at age 86 with his wife Karen by his side.

The NBA world reacted almost instantly with an outpouring of love and respect for the legendary West.

Will truly miss our convos my dear friend! My thoughts and prayers goes out to your wonderful family! Forever love Jerry! Rest in Paradise my guy! — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 12, 2024

Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA Legend Jerry West: pic.twitter.com/iHmQS3oVrh — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 12, 2024

“Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments. He was the league’s first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname ‘Mr. Clutch’.

“Jerry’s four decades with the Lakers also included a successful stint as a head coach and a remarkable run in the front office that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest executives in sports history. He helped build eight championship teams during his tenure in the NBA – a legacy of achievement that mirrors his on-court excellence. And he will be enshrined this October into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor, becoming the first person ever inducted as both a player and a contributor.

“I valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life. On behalf of the NBA, we send our deepest condolences to Jerry’s wife, Karen, his family and his many friends in the NBA community.”

The passing of Jerry West was a shock. The LOGO impacted every aspect of our sport. As a player, evaluator of talent, a GM and as president of the Grizzlies. We spent time together there and I learned more of him then.



Our long conversations over the years were basketball… — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) June 12, 2024

"Jerry West was an incredible and unique individual, having accomplished immeasurable heights in the game of basketball. He reached the absolute pinnacle of the sport as both a player and executive, something few can claim in the profession. He did so much for the NBA, the game… pic.twitter.com/Z40V4gzJka — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2024

West Virginia University mourns the passing of the legendary Jerry West, an iconic figure in basketball history.



Forever a Mountaineer. pic.twitter.com/M4ZYxUBTEL — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) June 12, 2024

Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side. pic.twitter.com/iMwOXmCT2B — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 12, 2024

"This is a hard day," Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said. "I am honored to call Jerry a confidant, an advisor and a friend. Connie, my wife, called him my ‘basketball dad.’ He was absolutely my basketball sage: wise, loyal and so much fun. If you were in his presence, you felt his competitiveness and his drive. He cared about everything and everyone. From the first day I met Jerry seven years ago, he inspired me with his intellect, honesty and enthusiasm. He never stopped. I spent a lot of time with him, some of the best times of my life. He always lent an ear, and he always had a quip. He always left me laughing. I will miss him.”

Isaiah Hartenstein on Jerry West, via IG:



“Wouldn’t be where I’m at in my career without you.”



West’s Clippers signed Hartenstein to a 1 year, $1.7M deal in 2021, paving the way for a career-best season and a subsequent multiyear deal with the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/UrdsIoRpX4 — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) June 12, 2024

Damn prayers up Jerry West — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 12, 2024

RIH Jerry West. Drafted me in the 2nd round and gave me a shot as a young player that wasn’t the better pg at the time. Always kept it a with me and I always knew where you were coming from. Prayers to the family!! Tough loss. — Nick Van Exel (@vanexel31) June 12, 2024

THE WORD “DOG” COMES UP ALOT… WELL I WAS A WOLF BC I USE TO EAT DOGS.! -JERRY WEST #RIP — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) June 12, 2024

Damn!!!! Not the Legend Jerry West. Rest In Peace to one of the Best to step foot on the basketball court — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 12, 2024

One of my first heroes. Has always treated me with the utmost dignity and respect. The superiority of his game transcends generations. A great mentor and friend…#RIP#zeke#MrClutch pic.twitter.com/4aLi3xUnW2 — Elder Marques Johnson (@olskool888) June 12, 2024

Thoughts and Prayers to the Family, Friends, and Fans of The Legend Jerry West! Basketball Royalty! Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/2z7kPH6wAk — Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson13) June 12, 2024