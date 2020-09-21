NBA world reacts to Anthony Davis’ game-winner for Lakers

It might go down as the shot of the playoffs. The Denver Nuggets had battled back from 16 points down to take the lead behind a brilliant performance from Nikola Jokic, who had the team’s final 11 points. Throw in a Jamal Murray block and the Nuggets were up one with 2.1 seconds left.

Then Anthony Davis happened.

The Lakers won the game (going up 2-0 in the series) and the NBA world took to Twitter to react — including a lot of NBA players.





@AntDavis23 just shut us all up. Wow! That was Big. He is playing like the future MVP of this league — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 21, 2020

















OH MY GOD — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 21, 2020









Sheesh AD . That’s tough — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 21, 2020





AD should have Gotten more love in #MVP conversation. “He’s Special.”#Lakers — Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) September 21, 2020













