It might go down as the shot of the playoffs. The Denver Nuggets had battled back from 16 points down to take the lead behind a brilliant performance from Nikola Jokic, who had the team’s final 11 points. Throw in a Jamal Murray block and the Nuggets were up one with 2.1 seconds left.
Then Anthony Davis happened.
The Lakers won the game (going up 2-0 in the series) and the NBA world took to Twitter to react — including a lot of NBA players.
And he’s not lying 🤷🏽♂️… “like that”
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 21, 2020
@AntDavis23 just shut us all up. Wow! That was Big. He is playing like the future MVP of this league
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 21, 2020
Wow!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KMuYyZu1ip
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 21, 2020
He’s like that🤯💯
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 21, 2020
Lakers in 3
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 21, 2020
OH MY GOD
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 21, 2020
Dude a cheat code!
— elfrid payton (@elfrid) September 21, 2020
Sheesh AD . That’s tough
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 21, 2020
AD should have Gotten more love in #MVP conversation. “He’s Special.”#Lakers
— Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) September 21, 2020
😳 wow @AntDavis23
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) September 21, 2020
That's the series..
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 21, 2020
NBA world reacts to Anthony Davis’ game-winner for Lakers originally appeared on NBCSports.com