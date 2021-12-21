NBA world celebrates former Nets star Deron Williams after boxing win

Former Nets star Deron Williams defeated NFL running back Frank Gore in his exhibition boxing debut as a part of Jake Paul’s recent pay-per-view event. The first two rounds of this battle were pretty evenly matched with only one-point separating the two. It was in the final round where Williams took control and won 40-35, which set the stage for his celebration moments later when he was declared the winner.

Although a relieved D-Will took care of business, he admitted that he is most certainly a one and done after this victory.

“I’m going go to sit my old dumb (expletive) down somewhere and let these professionals do that (expletive),” said Williams. “Honestly, I probably looked terrible out there. My last five sparring sessions I was on point – As soon as you get out here and you start getting touched, all your training goes out the window. It was fun. I’m glad I had a chance to get out here and do it, but like I thought coming into this, I’m one and done.”

When asked what the former Nets star thought about ball players being tougher than football players, Williams also admitted that this is just the first battle of many to determine an answer.

“We just got to keep doing a couple more of these to figure out for real. Right now it’s 1-0.”

Way to put in work DWill… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 19, 2021

Ok Nba 1 nfl 0 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 19, 2021

S/o DWill! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) December 19, 2021