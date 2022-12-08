NBA, WNBA players react to news Brittney Griner coming home

RUSSIA-US-DIPLOMACY-BASKET-COURT

Brittney Griner is finally coming home.

The WNBA and USA Basketball star has spent 10 months in Russian prisons — including being convicted and sent to a Russian penal colony — for having vape canisters with small amounts of cannabis oil in her luggage as she went through Russian airport security back in February. She became a political pawn in the tensions between the United States and Russia, mostly surrounding Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, and was freed via a prisoner swap announced Thursday.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

The basketball world — WNBA players in particular — had worked to keep her name front and not let Griner be forgotten during this ordeal, pushing President Joe Biden and the government to reach a deal. With the news Griner was freed, NBA and WNBA players took to social media to react.

“Brittney has had to endure an unimaginable situation and we’re thrilled that she is on her way home to her family and friends,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “We thank the members of the NBA and WNBA community who never wavered in their efforts to raise awareness of Brittney’s unjust circumstances.”

BG is FREE!!! 294 days and she is coming home!!! 😭🤍🙏🏻❤️ — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) December 8, 2022

BG 🥹🙏🏽 God is so good — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) December 8, 2022

God’s grace is SUFFICIENT! @brittneygriner is home! I love you BG! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) December 8, 2022

No more days. She’s coming home 🧡 pic.twitter.com/HsjbdPfdn5 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) December 8, 2022

Welcome Home BG! Thank you for exemplifying what a true Warrior spirit looks like. You’re forever loved by so many unconditionally. 🤞🏾♾ — Hélà (@KyrieIrving) December 8, 2022

FREED BG🙏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 8, 2022

Welcome home BG!! 🙌🏿 🙏🏿 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) December 8, 2022

BG is FREE ‼️ — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) December 8, 2022

The best news to start our day with: finally, our sister BG is coming home!! So grateful for all those who tirelessly worked to make this happen. Welcome home, Brittney!!!! — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) December 8, 2022

YES BG🥺🤞🏾 — Kahleah Copper (@kahleahcopper) December 8, 2022

Helll yea!!!! BG is free!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Chelsea Gray (@cgray209) December 8, 2022

Thank you to all the government officials involved in securing her release 🙌🏽 what an unbelievable feelings https://t.co/iJFpE1uZ3V — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) December 8, 2022

When I tell you nothing could kill my vibe today! My sis is coming home 🙌🏾🫶🏾😁 BG is FREE 🙌🏾🥹 — Jonquel Jones (@jus242) December 8, 2022

Yes! She’s coming home! — WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) December 8, 2022

Welcome home, Brittney Griner 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ELtuqHiwXk — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) December 8, 2022

BRITTNEY WE LOVE YOU!!! we have been waiting on your homecoming and it’s finally happening!! ❤️🙌🏼 — Amanda Zahui B. (@AmandaZahuiB) December 8, 2022

Welcome Home BG!!! We’ve missed you! https://t.co/k1meZ8lnUp — James Wade (@coachjameswade) December 8, 2022

Brittney Griner 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. Thank god — Kim McNeill (@ecucoachkim) December 8, 2022

BG! We love you! We love you so much. We are so thrilled you are coming back to American soil!!!! — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) December 8, 2022

Brittney Griner is HOME!!!! Praying for her still! GREAT NEWS!! — Joy Smith (@CoachJoy21) December 8, 2022

Have freakin chills that BG got released! God is so good! We love you! — Danielle Robinson (@justDROB) December 8, 2022

