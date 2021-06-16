BREAKING NEWS:

Pelicans fire Stan Van Gundy after 1 season as head coach

Report: Wizards part ways with head coach Scott Brooks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Roscher
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Just when you thought there couldn't possibly be anymore earth-shaking NBA news, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Washington Wizards are parting ways with head coach Scott Brooks after being unable to come to terms on a new contract. 

This story will be updated.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories