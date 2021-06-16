Report: Wizards part ways with head coach Scott Brooks

Just when you thought there couldn't possibly be anymore earth-shaking NBA news, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Washington Wizards are parting ways with head coach Scott Brooks after being unable to come to terms on a new contract.

Washington and coach Scott Brooks couldn't come to an agreement on a new deal and are agreeing to part ways, sources tell ESPN. Brooks' deal expired after the playoffs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2021

This story will be updated.

