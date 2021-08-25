NBA win total over/under odds for next season: Nets, Bucks, Lakers top list

Are the Brooklyn Nets going to win more games next season than the Milwaukee Bucks?

Who wins more between the Mavericks and Warriors? Or what about the Hawks and Celtics?

Are the Knicks better than a .500 team?

If you ask the oddsmakers at our partner Points Bet, the answers are yes, it’s a draw, it’s a draw, and it’s a toss up.

Here are the 2021-22 NBA regular season over/under wins odds, provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Atlanta Hawks 47.5

Boston Celtics 47.5

Brooklyn Nets 55.5

Charlotte Hornets 36.5

Chicago Bulls 41.5

Cleveland Cavaliers 28.5

Dallas Mavericks 48.5

Denver Nuggets 47.5

Detroit Pistons 25.5

Golden State Warriors 48.5

Houston Rockets 25.5

Indiana Pacers 43.5

Los Angeles Clippers 44.5

Los Angeles Lakers 52.5

Memphis Grizzlies 41.5

Miami Heat 48.5

Milwaukee Bucks 54.5

Minnesota Timberwolves 34.5

New Orleans Pelicans 38.5

New York Knicks 40.5

Oklahoma City Thunder 23.5

Orlando Magic 23.5

Philadelphia 76ers 51.5

Phoenix Suns 51.5

Portland Trail Blazers 44.5

Sacramento Kings 35.5

San Antonio Spurs 28.5

Toronto Raptors 37.5

Utah Jazz 52.5

Washington Wizards 34.5

A handful of quick takeaways:

• My best bet on the board? The Utah Jazz over 52.5. They won 52 games in a 72-game season last season, then largely are running it back with the same roster. I am picking them to have the best record in the West this season (although I’m picking a healthy Lakers team to come out of the West playoffs).

• The Knicks won 41 games last season and improved their roster this offseason, yet their under/over is at 40.5 (and would finish as the No. 9 seed if you use these totals to predict seedings). That tracks with what a lot of experts predict and says less about the Knicks and more about a much deeper East that will beat itself up more this season.

• I’d take Indiana over 43.5. This is a team built to be a tough out every night in the regular season. They have depth at virtually every position and a coach in Rick Carlisle that will bring it out of them.

• I’d also take an improved Wizards team over 34.5. I think they win a few more games than that and are in the mix for a play-in spot in the East.

• The Nuggets and Clippers are the two hardest teams to predict: Contending rosters but without a key superstar needed to lead that roster. I’m more confident Jamal Murray returns than Kawhi Leonard, but when? And how long before Murray is Murray again?

