How to Watch the NBA 2021-22 Season Online

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The NBA 2021-22 season is well underway, and it’s already clear which teams will be the ones to beat this year.

More from Variety

The Golden State Warriors are one team off to a hot start, taking home the win on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings for a 3-0 lead this season. Two of their next three games will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder but most eyes will be on their match-up against the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, each boasting their own 3-0 leads this season.

Other anticipated games this week include the 76ers vs. Knicks, Cavaliers vs. Clippers and Spurs vs. Mavericks.

If you don’t have cable, there are still plenty of ways to stream the games online. TNT, who will broadcast the regular season this year, is accessible on streamers such as Fubo TV, Sling TV and Hulu Plus. Here are the best way to stream the NBA this year, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 (PT/ET)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks 4:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 5 p.m. / 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs. 5:30 p.m. / 8:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks. 5:30 p.m. / 8:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz. 7 p.m. / 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 (PT/ET)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic. 4 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets. 4:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans. 4:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors. 4:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics. 4:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks. 5 p.m. / 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. 5 p.m. / 8 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers. 7 p.m. / 10 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns. 7 p.m. / 10 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers. 7:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m.

Story continues

Thursday, Oct. 28 (PT/ET)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards. 4 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers. 4 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets. 5 p.m. / 8 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls. 5 p.m. / 8 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks. 5:30 p.m. / 8:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors. 7 p.m. / 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29 (PT/ET)

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors. 4 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat. 4:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets. 4:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans. 5 p.m. / 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers. 7 p.m. / 10 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets. 7 p.m. / 10 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers. 7:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m.

Sling TV is the most affordable way to stream TNT for the regular season. While a regular subscription normally costs $35 a month, you can snag this special promo offer for $10 a month, or 35 cents a day. Plus, the live-streaming app service caters towards NBA fans with its Orange package, which offers access to TNT’s NBA studio and ESPN in addition to 30 more channels. For an extra $11 a month, subscribers can add NBA TV to the lineup through the Sports Extra tier, where NBA League Pass can also be purchased as an add-on.







BUY NOW:



$10 for the First Month





Buy It



Although FuboTV doesn’t offer TNT, the sports-focused streamer does offer NBA TV for an extra $8 a month, in addition to ESPN and NBC for those looking for access to other games, too. This is best for big-time sports fanatics, who might be interested in catching a few games, but are more tied to the additional 100 channels that come with a subscription.







Stream Now



$64.99 a month





Buy It



This is the way to go if you aren’t be able to catch the live games. Each game will be made available for viewing within a few hours after each game is finished. But the kicker is that, unlike regular DVR provided by other streamers, NBA League Pass allows users to download the games to watch offline, and includes comprehensive access to full-length replays and condensed recaps.







Stream Now



$29/Month





Buy It



In addition to offering live coverage of the games, NBA TV also offers around-the-clock analysis of what’s happening on-screen in real time. While other streamers may offer more live coverage, its $20 price tag pays off for viewers looking to return to the classics: the subscription service offers access to every single NBA Finals matchup from the last 20 years.







Stream Now



$6.99 – $39.99





Buy It



Youtube TV could be the best deal right now, considering that the first three months are currently discounted for a limited time. Its most basic package includes 8 live-TV channels, including ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Plus, NBA League Pass is also available as an add-on.







BUY NOW:



$64.99

$54.99





Buy It



Those looking to watch all local games will have the best luck with DirecTV, formerly AT&T. With a basic entertainment package from AT&T, you’ll have access to TNT to catch all the most important games. For $15 more dollars, you’ll get NBA TV for extra analysis of the games and players, in addition to their archive of every single Finals matchup game over the last 20 years.







Stream Now



$69.99 a month





Buy It



If you aren’t interested in NBA TV, Hulu is a cheaper option for access to TNT. And for existing Hulu subscribers, the shift to Plus entails a coveted shift to no commercials and increased access to their extensive library.







Stream Now



$65 a month





Buy It



Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.