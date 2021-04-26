Stephen Curry breaks James Harden's 3-point record with 85 in one month

Every time Stephen Curry has touched the ball over the past month, it's been magic. So it shouldn't surprise anyone that he's broken an NBA record, right? Well, (not) surprise: he broke an NBA record.

The Golden State Warriors star hit seven three-pointers against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, bringing his April total to 85 —more than any NBA player has ever had in a single month. He easily broke James Harden's previous record of 82, and he did it in style. Some of his threes on Sunday were mind-boggling.

Steph... this isn't even fair 😲 pic.twitter.com/dY9a2kdwJi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 26, 2021

STEPH HAS UNLIMITED RANGE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4xYXVhMu2V — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 26, 2021

Curry set the new record, but he and the Warriors still have two games left in April. He's been averaging 6.5 three-pointers a game this month, so if he does slightly better than that over both games, he could hit 100 three-pointers in one month.

Curry's April is incredible on all levels

From start to (almost) finish, Curry has had a phenomenal April both on and off the court. He's been playing at an MVP level, breaking both Warriors and NBA records, and continuing his commitment to social justice. Here's a quick trip through his month.

He did all that while averaging 38.1 points over 13 games. There are star athletes, and then there's Steph Curry, who is operating on a whole different level.

Steph Curry of the Warriors broke the record for three-pointers in one month with 85. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

