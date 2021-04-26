Stephen Curry breaks James Harden's 3-point record with 85 in one month
Every time Stephen Curry has touched the ball over the past month, it's been magic. So it shouldn't surprise anyone that he's broken an NBA record, right? Well, (not) surprise: he broke an NBA record.
The Golden State Warriors star hit seven three-pointers against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, bringing his April total to 85 —more than any NBA player has ever had in a single month. He easily broke James Harden's previous record of 82, and he did it in style. Some of his threes on Sunday were mind-boggling.
Steph... this isn't even fair 😲
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 26, 2021
STEPH HAS UNLIMITED RANGE 🤯
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 26, 2021
Curry set the new record, but he and the Warriors still have two games left in April. He's been averaging 6.5 three-pointers a game this month, so if he does slightly better than that over both games, he could hit 100 three-pointers in one month.
Curry's April is incredible on all levels
From start to (almost) finish, Curry has had a phenomenal April both on and off the court. He's been playing at an MVP level, breaking both Warriors and NBA records, and continuing his commitment to social justice. Here's a quick trip through his month.
He created shoes with the Bruce Lee Foundation that will be auctioned off to support the families of the Atlanta spa shootings.
He helped golfer Lee Elder get the recognition he deserved as the first Black man to play at the Masters.
He shared a special moment with Aaron Taylor, the former convict and sports announcer who served as the Warriors' PA announcer.
He became the Warriors' all-time leading scorer, passing Wilt Chamberlain.
He heard MVP chants in Philadelphia when the Warriors played — and beat — the Sixers.
He met the ICU nurse who wore his jersey when she was working during COVID-19 surges.
He did all that while averaging 38.1 points over 13 games. There are star athletes, and then there's Steph Curry, who is operating on a whole different level.
