Draymond Green's home reportedly burglarized during Super Bowl, $1 million in jewelry stolen

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors spent his Super Bowl Sunday at SoFi Stadium, watching the game and the throwback halftime show. Unfortunately, while he was there, his house was reportedly broken into.

According to TMZ, Green's home in Los Angeles was burglarized during the Super Bowl. He discovered it when he came back from the event, and reportedly found that over $1 million in jewelry, watches, and other property had been taken from his ransacked home.

Green, 31, hasn't seen any real game action since Jan. 5. He's been nursing a lower back and disc injury, but according to the Warriors, he will play at "some point after the All-Star break." His rehab has progressed to "light" on-court activity and will continue to increase.

Big sporting events have shown to be popular times to burgle the homes of athletes. In 2017, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig's LA home was burglarized during Game 7 of the World Series. The major difference there is that Puig was actually playing in the big game while his home was being burglarized, while Green was just a spectator at the Super Bowl.

TMZ reported that that Green's burglars came in through one of the windows in his home. No arrests have been made and police are still investigating.