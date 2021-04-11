Report: Warriors center James Wiseman suffers meniscus injury

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman has a meniscus injury in his right knee, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The severity of the injury isn't known, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Wiseman suffered a meniscus tear.

Warriors center James Wiseman has suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee, sources tell ESPN. No timeline on a return yet. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2021

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2021

Wiseman, a rookie, hurt his knee on Saturday night when the Warriors played the Houston Rockets. It happened in the second quarter when Wiseman caught a pass on his way to the basket. He jumped up to make a big slam, but was blocked by KJ Martin. He was blocked so fiercely that he fell to the side and landed hard, mostly unable to brace himself. He was clearly hurting when he got up, and left the game and didn't return.

James Wiseman has left the floor after taking this hard fall pic.twitter.com/Xfcj51dbI2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 11, 2021

There's reportedly no timetable on his return yet, but there's a chance he could miss the rest of the regular season. If Wiseman has a meniscus tear, it could take 6-8 weeks to heal. If the 25-28 Warriors are one of the four Western Conference teams that participate in the play-in games before the playoffs, it's possible Wiseman could return then. If not, that might be the last time we see him until next season.

Warriors rookie James Wiseman reportedly has a meniscus injury that could cause him to miss the rest of the regular season. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

