NBA warns Drake after verbal sideline altercation with Kendrick Perkins

Drake might have to be more careful about interacting with NBA players from the sideline. The league reportedly issued Drake a warning following his verbal sideline altercations with Kendrick Perkins, according to USA Today.

The two got into it twice as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors went at it during Game 1 of the second round. The first interaction came during the contest. The second happened after the Cavaliers narrowly defeated the Raptors 113-112.

Drake is far from the first celebrity to engage in trash talk on the sideline. Spike Lee taunted New York Knicks opponents for years. But Drake is one of the Raptors’ global ambassadors. Because of that, both the league and the Raptors talked to Drake about the situation with Perkins.

Drake was reportedly warned by the league for using “bad language” in his back-and-forth with Perkins, according to ESPN. It’s unclear whether there will be any other punishment for his actions.

If Drake does start taunting members of the Cavaliers during Game 2 on Thursday, he’ll have to come up with some respectful insults. That could work to his advantage. Drake is Canadian, after all.

The NBA issued a warning to Drake after his sideline altercation with Kendrick Perkins. (AP Photo)

