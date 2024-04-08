Should the NBA want the Boston Celtics to win the 2024 title?

Should the NBA want the Boston Celtics to win the 2024 title? With so many legacy players in the league’s Western Conference like the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and maybe even the Phoenix Suns not looking up to the task, who would the league prefer to see hang a banner from a business point of view?

Would the Association’s executives prefer that the Denver Nuggets repeat, or the Milwaukee Bucks win it again this season, given the small markets that they are? Is it time for new blood like the Minnesota Timberwolves or Oklahoma City Thunder to win it all? Or would they be perfectly happy with the Celtics hanging Banner 18?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast, Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti, linked up with the Athletic’s Jared Weiss to talk it over. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire