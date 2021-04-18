NBA Waiver-Wired: Week 18

Week 18 Games Played:

4 Games: ATL, BOS, BKN, CHA, CHI, CLE, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, MEM, MIA, MIL, PHI, PHX, POR, SAS, WAS

3 Games: DAL, LAC, LAL, MIN, NOP, NYK, OKC, ORL, SAC, UTA

2 Games: TOR

Back-to-Backs:

Mon-Tues: Zero

Tues-Weds: ATL, BKN, LAC, MIN, NYK, POR, SAC

Weds-Thurs: CHI, DAL, DET, PHI, PHX, SAS

Thurs-Fri: BOS, CHA

Fri-Sat: DEN, HOU, MIA

Sat-Sun: IND, MIL

Sun-Mon (Week 19): ATL, CLE, MEM, ORL, PHX, SAC, WAS

Top Pickups: These are players that are available in 60% or more of Yahoo Fantasy Leagues. The format I traditionally use when talking about rankings are 9-category leagues, and these players are listed in the order that I’d prioritize them.

Daniel Gafford (22%)- The No. 3 ranked player on last week’s list, Gafford shoots up to No. 1 after coach Scott Brooks ignored his 16 minute restrictions on Friday, letting him play 26 minutes to close out the overtime win. He only played 16 minutes on Saturday for the second leg of the back-to-back, but I would imagine he’ll eclipse 20+ minutes from here on out with Alex Len injuring his ankle.

Gafford isn’t flashy and the Wizards aren’t going to run many things on offense for him, but he’s going to feast off lobs, clean up the glass and protect the rim with eight blocks in his last two games. He’s a 12th-round value in only 18 minutes over his last five games, averaging 10.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.0 blocks on 59% from the field and 58% from the line. He’s no Robert Williams, but does share some similarities and would easily be a top-75 player when his minutes start to approach the 25 range.

“[Gafford's] a lob threat, he's a two-way player and he's young,” coach Scott Brooks said. “It's a great pickup for us. We haven't had a guy like that, that can really go out and get a lob. He's playing with two good guards and it kind of helps him.”

Jalen McDaniels (40%)- His brother in Minnesota has hit the rookie wall and looks like a drop in leagues where you can’t be patient, and while Jalen has cooled off a bit offensively, his impressive output on the defensive end has kept his value afloat. He ranks just outside the top-50 in 9-cat over the last two weeks with 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.7 triples, and the workload has been consistent with 30 minutes per game.

Isaiah Stewart (27%)- After pulling down a career-high 22 boards on Friday vs. the Thunder to go with 15 points, three assists and two blocks in 32 minutes in a spot start, Stewart kept it going on Saturday despite the return of Mason Plumlee. He had 19 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one 3-pointer in 24 minutes, and at the very least he has probably forced a timeshare with Plumlee. The Pistons have another back-to-back coming up, so they will likely be looking to rest Plumlee again for the good of the tank. He’s been a top-80 player over his last four games in 24 minutes, a realistic expectation of what’s to come.

He averaged 13.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in that span, and coach Dwane Casey wants him to start taking more 3-pointers as well so that he can log some minutes at the four.

Dorian Finney-Smith (25%)- He’s still one of the best kept secrets in fantasy basketball, particularly in category leagues. His minutes are through the roof, and that won’t change with the Mavs looking to keep Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic fresh for the playoffs. Over the last two weeks, he ranks just outside the top-70 in 9-cat with 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.4 triples. J.J. Redick was recently asked which one of his new teammates surprised him the most, both on and off the court, and he quickly went on to rave about DFS. He’s the real deal and these numbers could be sustainable the rest of the way.

Naji Marshall (5%)- There is still some mystery box upside here because we don’t have a large sample size to work with. Naji has been super impressive though, and if we’ve learned anything in the last month after the success of Jalen McDaniels, it’s always best to take a flier in case it pans out as opposed to waiting too long while your competition reaps the benefits. He’s been a top-70 player over his last four games, averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 dimes, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.8 triples in 29 minutes.

Josh Jackson (30%)- If you want a heaping pile of counting stats at the expense of your percentages and turnovers, Jackson is your guy. Hamidou Diallo has disappeared from the fantasy landscape while Jackson has emerged as a silly season hero. Over the past five games he’s putting up 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 blocks, 0.4 steals and 2.4 triples, but is shooting 50% from the field and 77% from the line with 2.8 turnovers. Probably the most appealing thing about him is his availability as the Pistons seem to be resting everyone but Jackson, Stewart and Saddiq Bey.



Grayson Allen (24%)- You could make an argument that my Waiver Wired columns this season were sponsored by De’Anthony Melton, so this feels so wrong to talk about Allen. But I have to give credit where it’s due, as Allen has been on a tear in Melton’s absence. He hit a career-high seven triples on Saturday and is now averaging 17.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 dimes, 0.9 steals and 3.6 triples in 30 minutes over his last seven. He has a similar stat set to Malik Beasley, but whenever Melton returns this is going to be a dicey situation once again with Taylor Jenskins adamant about using a three-SG rotation.

Marcus Morris (32%) and Reggie Jackson (29%)- The Clippers are going through the motions these days and are looking to keep their two superstars as fresh as possible with frequent rest and precautionary DNPs. Morris has been in the top-60 range in his last three outings with 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 dimes, 0.7 steals and 3.7 triples, and Jackson has been inside the top-100 for five straight with 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.6 triples.

Royce O'Neale (23%)- He was dropped in quite a few leagues for a simple rest day but is looking at a big bump in value with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) out of the equation for “several games.” He’s averaging 10.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 dimes, 0.5 steals and 1.5 triples over his last two games, and while he’s usually not a player who looks for his shot, that will change with 20 shots per game suddenly up for grabs.

Monte Morris (21%)- He was dropped in some leagues after injuring his hamstring vs. Houston, but it’s just “soreness” and coach Malone said he was held out as a precaution due to the lopsided score. Morris has a shot at mid-round numbers the rest of the way with Jamal Murray’s season over, posting a per-36 line of 16.7 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.7 triples.