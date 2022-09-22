NBA Vet Rex Chapman to Turn ‘Charges’ Podcast Into TV Docuseries (EXCLUSIVE)

NBA veteran Rex Chapman is turning his podcast “Charges with Rex Chapman” into a TV show. Like the podcast, the new series will come from Portal A and Steve Nash’s CTRL Media.

Chapman spent 12 years in the NBA, playing for the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Bullets, Miami Heat and Phoenix Sun. But he later struggled with opioid and gambling addictions that led to his arrest. Using his experience as a pro athlete with his own challenges, Chapman will host “Charges” as the podcast is adapted into a TV documentary series chronicling high-profile sports scandals – “with the world’s most beloved and notorious athletes reliving the momentous events that spawned their infamy,” according to the logline.

“Charges” will focus on sports figures, but also plans to look at other stories in entertainment and pop culture.

Evan Jackson Leong (“Linsanity,” Snapchat’s “Level Up with Stephen Curry”) will serve as director and showrunner.

“Of all the projects I’ve been involved with, ‘Charges’ has always felt special,” said Chapman. “We built a platform where world-class athletes could feel comfortable reliving their lowest moments – and their stories are proof that your rock bottom doesn’t define you. I know this is true because I’ve lived it, and I’m fired up to be bringing this show to the screen.”

The “Charges” podcast as included episodes about the NFL’s Ryan Leaf on his battle with addiction, Metta Sandiford-Artest and Stephen Jackson on the “Malice at the Palace” brawl, former NFL star Jayson Williams on his 2002 murder charge, and pro skateboarder and Tony Hawk rival Christian Hosoi on fame and drugs at a young age, and his eventual arrest.

“Charges has always been a labor of love for Rex, since he knows how powerful it is to share these stories, even when it’s painful,” said Nash, the NBA veteran who is also the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. “As a producer and his friend, I’m excited to continue the journey with him and take this project to the next level.”

Portal A is repped by A3 Artists. Chapman and CTRL Media are represented by WME, and Leong is repped by APA.

