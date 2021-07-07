NBA unveils special logo for 75th anniversary in 2021-22 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021-22 season will be a very special one for the NBA as the league celebrates its 75th anniversary.

In an effort to highlight the milestone, the league has revealed a special logo it will use throughout the upcoming season.

Check out the new design in the tweet below:

The commemorative NBA 75th Anniversary Season logo will appear throughout the 2021-22 season on courts and official NBA merchandise, inside arenas and in original broadcast, digital and social media content. pic.twitter.com/Tq7w3R2s7i — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2021

Instead of a vertical rectangle, the logo now has a diamond shape with the number 75 inside. The silhouette of Jerry West remains a focal point of the logo, which has been the case since 1969.

The last time the league celebrated a notable milestone was its 50th anniversary season in 1996-97. One of the cool things about that year was the unveiling of the league's 50 greatest players at halftime of the 1997 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Updating that list and including some of the great players of the last 25 years would be a fun way to celebrate the 75th anniversary.