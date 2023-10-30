NBA unveils new, colorful courts all 30 teams will use during in-season tournament

NBA teams will use alternate courts during the in-season tournament. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

NBA fans will immediately be able to recognize when their favorite team is playing an in-season tournament game. The league unveiled new, colorful courts all 30 teams will use during group play and the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Each team will play on its own unique hand-painted court during the tournament. Most of the courts are far more colorful than what teams use during normal regular-season games. The center of every court features a painting of the in-season tournament trophy.

It's the first time the NBA has created alternate courts for every single team. It's also the first time five teams — the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers — have ever played on an alternate court.

The in-season tournament will begin group play Nov. 3 with the New York Knicks taking on the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets facing the Dallas Mavericks.

The league will progress to a single-elimination knockout round in the quarterfinals, which will begin Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 and be played at home sites. The semifinals (Dec. 7) and the championship game (Dec. 9) will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The winning team will receive the NBA Cup, the new trophy that appears at the center of each alternate court. The league will also determine an MVP and an all-tournament team after the event. Players will also earn additional money depending on how long their teams remain in the tournament.