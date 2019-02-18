NBA unveils logo for NBA All-Star 2020, which will take place in Chicago originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

A year from now, Chicago will be on the NBA's center stage in that they will be hosting the NBA's 2020 All-Star weekend.

Sunday, Team LeBron took down Team Giannis 178-164 in Charlotte to capture the 2019 NBA All-Star Game crown. Despite next year's game being a year away, the NBA unveiled the logo for the 2020 game, which the Bulls will host at the United Center.

According to the Bulls, the logo "features elements from the iconic Chicago flag including four red six-pointed stars and two horizontal blue stripes. The Chicago Bulls' signature font and team colors – red and black – are also incorporated into the logo scheme."

During Sunday's game, Bulls legend and Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan passed off the ceremonial 2020 All-Star Game basketball to Bulls president and COO, Michael Reinsdorf.

THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS!



Chairman of the @Hornets, Michael Jordan, officially hands the @NBAAllStar ball to Bulls President & COO, Michael Reinsdorf. 👀 pic.twitter.com/c86el5xWE0



— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 18, 2019

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 16. It will be the 69th edition of the annual exhibition matchup.

