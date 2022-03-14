NBA Twitter shows disgust towards Lakers after Phoenix blowout

The Los Angeles Lakers got beat up in every facet of the game by the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a 140-111 thrashing, and it was a total embarrassment for LeBron James and company.

After L.A. took a 6-2 lead, the Suns scored 14 unanswered points, and they became a supernova from there, scoring a ridiculous 48 points in the first quarter.

LeBron James was able to reach a singular and incredible milestone, but it feels empty, as winning world championships is the most important thing for his legacy at this point.

Throughout Twitter, the NBA community had nothing nice to say about the Lakers’ pitiful performance in Arizona.

nah this really the worst team i’ve ever seen 😭😭 @Lakers — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 14, 2022

get Russell Westbrick off the Lakers NOW pic.twitter.com/qKofqn3BoW — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 14, 2022

Ladies & Gentlemen, after watching two great games earlier today, we are subjected to watching these @Lakers. This is an utter disgrace of defensive play. Completely non-existent vs the @Suns. Why didn’t the @Lakers just say “we didn’t want to show up.”?

Good Lord! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 14, 2022

Turnovers and Defense. Lakers refusal to stop turning the 🏀 over or defend is embarrassing — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 14, 2022

Lakers just gave up 48 in the first quarter. LeBron, as the starting center, has the best seat in the house to watch all those layups and dunks. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 14, 2022

Tonight is now the perfect situation for LeBron to improve on his league-leading scoring average. His priorities are now first, win the scoring title in Year 19, then pass Kareem next year. Winning is no longer than main goal. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 14, 2022

The Lakers are COOKED at the point! It’s no reason to bring back AD and might as well let Bron fight to win the scoring title and let that be it! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 14, 2022

Lakers down 30 and this is their last 2 tweets, and they wonder why we hate them pic.twitter.com/DFt6LsmaHz — Solomon Hill fan acct❤️ (@CurryTakingOver) March 14, 2022

Best thing about the @Lakers and the @Suns game. It's over. I can't understand why ANY network would waste their time on a basketball team who is so uncompetitive. Oh yeah…LeBron. Get over it! — Mike Moreno (@bigscooponsport) March 14, 2022

Need to mute the Lakers twitter account. It's not good for my mental health. — Pocket Papi (@Arturtlee) March 14, 2022

This @Lakers team better not get another televised game this season #LALvsPHX — Zschrader714 (@zachschrader734) March 14, 2022

Every Lakers fan on Twitter https://t.co/BLk2mRhHWB — Guzzle (@cguzzle) March 12, 2022

