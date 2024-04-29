What NBA Twitter was saying when KD got traded to the Suns: ‘Phoenix not playing fair’

In February 2023, the NBA was shaken by the news that Kevin Durant had been traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Fans, media members, NBA players and celebrities took to Twitter to react to the news.

Only 14 months later, Kevin Durant’s Suns were swept in the first-round of the playoffs by Anthony Edwards’ Minnesota Timberwolves.

BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move to Suns, and new owner Mat Ishbia pushing to get deal done tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Ben Simmons – “I think it’s going to be scary playing with Durant and Kyrie.” KD & Kyrie – pic.twitter.com/7nSa6xab0Z — ً (@JWepp) February 9, 2023

Madness!!! I was gone leave the deadline to everybody else but it’s necessary that I do a pod tomorrow!! Deadline madness coming your way way soon The DRAYMOND GREEN SHOW @JacksonSafon — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 9, 2023

This all because @JaMorant said he was good in the West 😂😂😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 9, 2023

If you start using the suns on 2k now ur the problem — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) February 9, 2023

Sick world getting traded at 1:30 in the AM lol — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 9, 2023

Holy Shit KD going where Omg the league just got shaken up — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 9, 2023

The Greatest Show on earth! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 9, 2023

Ben Simmons: “Kyrie’s gone, but we can win together!” Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/6NgrapcWF7 — RingerNBA (@ringernba) February 9, 2023

Ja morant watching kyrie irving and Kevin Durant get traded to the mavs and suns after saying he’s fine in the west a week ago pic.twitter.com/EoE1DuAWYX — John (@iam_johnw) February 9, 2023

The Phoenix suns front office after pulling off a trade for Kevin Durant and kept Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/v5iJI56cSU — John (@iam_johnw) February 9, 2023

KEVIN DURANT TO THE SUNS?????? pic.twitter.com/raJLep5EjG — AD FANATIC (@tywow28) February 9, 2023

Devin booker after seeing luka add kyrie knowing the suns were close to adding Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/T8ny1ck2HP — John (@iam_johnw) February 9, 2023

The situation Kevin Durant is walking into, all he needs to do is be himself as a basketball player! pic.twitter.com/Pdzqpv1JFo — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 9, 2023

Chris Paul

Devin Booker

Kevin Durant

DeAndre Ayton Phoenix not playing fair — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 9, 2023

kevin durant kendall jenner 🤝 leaving ben simmons for devin booker — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) February 9, 2023

Congrats, LeBron: You got rid of Russ! You added 4 nice new players! … but, uh, the Mavs you're chasing added Kyrie … and the Suns you're chasing added KEVIN DURANT. Condolences, LeBron. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 9, 2023

Kevin Durant: 13x All-Star

10x All-NBA

4x Scoring Champ

2x NBA Champ

2x Finals MVP

1x MVP Four first-round picks. pic.twitter.com/Cp2XZElA4u — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 9, 2023

Awakening to discover Kevin Durant has been traded to the Phoenix Suns.pic.twitter.com/GI683CFQBM — Moody (@EricNMoody) February 9, 2023

Kevin Durant leaves with the same number of playoff wins in New York as Carmelo Anthony — Andrew Claudio (@AndrewJClaudio_) February 9, 2023

No player in the history of our league has played with as many superstars as Kevin Durant with all due respect — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) February 9, 2023

Kawhi Leonard on Kevin Durant to the Suns: “I was just told that before I walked in. I’m just focused on what we got to do.” pic.twitter.com/kIxdYFggG3 — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) February 9, 2023

The new suns owner had the team for one day and got Kevin Durant you have to respect it — William Lou (@william_lou) February 9, 2023

Kevin Durant joined a 73-win Warriors team in 2016. Now he’s joining a 64-win Suns team… Just wow. — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) February 9, 2023

Let me get this straight, Rudy Gobert had a larger trade package given up for him than Kevin Durant. That should be the final straw for Sean Marks. Doubt he gets a new contract next season. — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) February 9, 2023

Waking up to Kevin Durant in Phoenix is just insane — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 9, 2023

The Kevin Durant trade makes the Rudy Gobert trade look so much worse. — Colb (@___Colb___) February 9, 2023

Imagine telling Thunder fans in 2016 that 7 years later, Russell Westbrook would be traded to his 5th team and Kevin Durant would be traded to his 4th team on the same night. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) February 9, 2023

Devin Booker went from playing alongside Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss to playing alongside Chris Paul and Kevin Durant. Without leaving Phoenix. — Luke Lapinski (@LukeLapinski) February 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype