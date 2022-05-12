NBA Twitter roasts Warriors for putrid Game 5 first half vs. Grizzlies

Twitter roasts Warriors for putrid first half vs. Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' first half of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies was ... not pretty.

With Golden State trying to close out a series against a Memphis team playing without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies clearly came out to force a Game 6. The Warriors, on the other hand, turned the ball over, missed shots, and played little-to-no defense.

The result was a Grizzlies' halftime lead of 77-50 at FedExForum.

NBA Twitter and Dub Nation reacted accordingly to the putrid showing.

The Grizz are up 27 on the Warriors without Ja — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 12, 2022

The Warriors right now pic.twitter.com/73PiYcOibz — Overtime (@overtime) May 12, 2022

The 'experienced' Warriors are looking like they've never even heard of playoff intensity and focus — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 12, 2022

Warriors with 39 combined turnovers in the 1H of the last 3 games. — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) May 12, 2022

The warriors played 3 bad games this series and are up 3-1 — P-Lo (@p_lo) May 11, 2022

Warriors haven't played a single good game in 2 weeks plus — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) May 12, 2022

Warriors might lose by 60. No joke. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) May 12, 2022

The Warriors are being completely dominated — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) May 12, 2022

The Dubs 77 points allowed by the Dubs in the first half are the 2nd most allowed in a half in franchise playoff history. Cleveland put up 86 in Game4 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

Memphis 77 GSW 50 at the break. — Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) May 12, 2022

"'Oh we're gonna whoop that trick.' Well it look like the trick is fightin' back."



— Shaq #GrindCity — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 12, 2022

Barring a miracle comeback, Game 6 will occur Friday at Chase Center.