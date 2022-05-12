NBA Twitter roasts Warriors for putrid Game 5 first half vs. Grizzlies

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Memphis Grizzlies
    Memphis Grizzlies
    Memphis Grizzlies

Twitter roasts Warriors for putrid first half vs. Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' first half of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies was ... not pretty.

With Golden State trying to close out a series against a Memphis team playing without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies clearly came out to force a Game 6. The Warriors, on the other hand, turned the ball over, missed shots, and played little-to-no defense.

The result was a Grizzlies' halftime lead of 77-50 at FedExForum.

NBA Twitter and Dub Nation reacted accordingly to the putrid showing.

Barring a miracle comeback, Game 6 will occur Friday at Chase Center.

