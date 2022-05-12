NBA Twitter roasts Warriors for putrid Game 5 first half vs. Grizzlies
Twitter roasts Warriors for putrid first half vs. Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The Warriors' first half of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies was ... not pretty.
With Golden State trying to close out a series against a Memphis team playing without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies clearly came out to force a Game 6. The Warriors, on the other hand, turned the ball over, missed shots, and played little-to-no defense.
The result was a Grizzlies' halftime lead of 77-50 at FedExForum.
NBA Twitter and Dub Nation reacted accordingly to the putrid showing.
The Grizz are up 27 on the Warriors without Ja ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/eFD6L2ugP2
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 12, 2022
The Warriors right now pic.twitter.com/73PiYcOibz
— Overtime (@overtime) May 12, 2022
The 'experienced' Warriors are looking like they've never even heard of playoff intensity and focus
— Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 12, 2022
Warriors with 39 combined turnovers in the 1H of the last 3 games.
— warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) May 12, 2022
The warriors played 3 bad games this series and are up 3-1 ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£
— P-Lo (@p_lo) May 11, 2022
Warriors havenâ€™t played a single good game in 2 weeks plus
— Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) May 12, 2022
Warriors might lose by 60. No joke.
— Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) May 12, 2022
The Warriors are being completely dominated
— Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) May 12, 2022
The Dubs 77 points allowed by the Dubs in the first half are the 2nd most allowed in a half in franchise playoff history. Cleveland put up 86 in Game4 of the 2017 NBA Finals.
Memphis 77 GSW 50 at the break.
— Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) May 12, 2022
"'Oh we're gonna whoop that trick.' Well it look like the trick is fightin' back."
â€“â€“ Shaq ðŸ˜†ðŸ˜†ðŸ˜† #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/YrivDVIxhr
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 12, 2022
Barring a miracle comeback, Game 6 will occur Friday at Chase Center.