NBA Twitter roasts Lakers after blowout loss to Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers had an opportunity to stem the tide on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, having lost three in a row, 10 of their last 13 and six in a row versus their crosstown rivals.

Instead, the Clippers beat the Purple and Gold into a black and blue pulp, 132-111.

Across Twitter, some clowned on the Lakers’ pitiful performance, while others felt pity and shame for them.

The team now has a 27-35 record on the season and is inching dangerously close to missing the play-in tournament.

Let’s start with one of the most famous Lakers fans in the world, who summed things up very nicely and succinctly.

This is the most disappointing laker season in team history. — Flea (@flea333) March 4, 2022

Charles Barkley refuses to call the Lakers by their name 😂#NBATwitter #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/qHF901EfER — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 🗣️ (@_Talkin_NBA) March 4, 2022

Chuck says LeBron's son Bronny would start on this Lakers team 😅#NBATwitter #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/GJhfMP6Xf0 — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 🗣️ (@_Talkin_NBA) March 4, 2022

Lakers just can’t defend. IF* you can’t defend, turnover prone and or make shots. Makes for a very long and miserable season — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 4, 2022

LeBron just went 2-9 from three and finished a 21-point loss at The Crypt with a plus-minus of -27. That's 7 straight losses to the Clippers, 8 games under .500, barely hanging on to the 10 seed. That's just sad. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 4, 2022

At some point the Lakers might need to consider shutting Bron down! It’s no more hope for them… no need putting more miles on the old man who’s going to be in his 20th season next year. He’s given everything and more. On top of all that he’s playing on a hurt knee! Real Talk. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 4, 2022

This Lakers team isn’t making the Play-in just shutdown Lebron and Russ for the Rest of the season ATP … #LakeShow #NBATwitter #NBA pic.twitter.com/1EC22Fvh6V — David Vega (@DavidVe64270691) March 4, 2022

NBA Twitter watching the Lakers play this season pic.twitter.com/eTpmAw5lJ1 — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) February 28, 2022

More like (another) LOSS Angeles #Lakers, huh? send tweet **disables replies, closes Twitter, yeets phone into the sun** #NBA pic.twitter.com/sqDBhl0faD — Flex Luthor (@SirRantAndRave) March 4, 2022

#Lakers have to be the worst team to coach in a very long time. Their biggest problem is effort and it’s embarrassing. That’s not coaching. More All-Star appearances and future HOF votes than anyone. Too old to care enough, not a team, just a bunch of legacy acts. #NBATwitter — Marc Gomes (@MarcGomes) March 4, 2022

