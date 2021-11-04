NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors’ win over the Hornets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Schwartz
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry had an off scoring night on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, but thanks to a breakout Jordan Poole game and another fantastic defensive performance, the Warriors (6-1) cruised to a 114-92 win.

Curry shot 3-of-11 from beyond the arc, but he received more than enough help from backcourt partner Poole, who made seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points in 32 minutes on the floor.

The Warriors held the Hornets to 15 points in the third quarter to take control, and they now have the best defensive rating in the NBA early in the season.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying during Wednesday’s impressive victory over the Hornets.

1

1

Recommended Stories