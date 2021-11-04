NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors’ win over the Hornets

Warriors superstar Steph Curry had an off scoring night on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, but thanks to a breakout Jordan Poole game and another fantastic defensive performance, the Warriors (6-1) cruised to a 114-92 win.

Curry shot 3-of-11 from beyond the arc, but he received more than enough help from backcourt partner Poole, who made seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points in 32 minutes on the floor.

The Warriors held the Hornets to 15 points in the third quarter to take control, and they now have the best defensive rating in the NBA early in the season.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying during Wednesday’s impressive victory over the Hornets.

Man, I’m tired of wondering. All I know is, watching these @warriors if @KlayThompson and James Wiseman come back and these boys are stay healthy, the @warriors are winning the damn championship. Period! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 4, 2021

The Warriors have overtaken the Heat as the best defensive team this season. Their 97.8 defensive rating is the lowest since the 2003-04 Pistons. They are 6-1, tied for the best record in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ZCBRRWdMMl — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 4, 2021

I can watch Gary Payton II play defense all night long — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) November 4, 2021

Anyone got a frame for this poster? pic.twitter.com/izV3TFSzwK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 4, 2021

GP2 baptized Oubre for all of the Warriors fan base. pic.twitter.com/eYhklpcxAY — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 4, 2021

The Warriors are a deep, talented team. If they stay healthy, add Klay Thompson to this squad, and hope for some solid contribution from James Wiseman, they are a serious problem. — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) November 4, 2021

we can finally win games when steph curry has only 15 points. pic.twitter.com/M8kWhExrRj — roo-cco thompson~ (@fymroo) November 4, 2021

The @warriors are a delight to watch. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 4, 2021

Jordan Poole says he always asks Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry questions. Then he told reporters that Gary Payton II couldn't guard him.#DubNation pic.twitter.com/bGUsqgXenl — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) November 4, 2021

DUBS WIN pic.twitter.com/yFekUWTr9U — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 4, 2021

1

1