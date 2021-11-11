NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors’ win over the Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak and moved to 10-1 on the season Wednesday night at home, beating Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, 123-110.

Andrew Wiggins posted a season-high with 35 points – including two thunderous dunks over Karl-Anthony Towns – Kevon Looney posted a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds, and Steph Curry scored an efficient 25 points on 16 shots.

Edwards kept the Timberwolves in the game with a magnificent performance, making history as one of the youngest players ever to have 45+ points, five rebounds and five assists in a game. Edwards finished the game with 48 points, a new career high.

What fans and analysts were saying after the Warriors’ win over the Timberwolves.

The Warriors this season … without Klay and Wiseman 😳 pic.twitter.com/CEGspCCUcf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2021

ARE YOU KIDDING ANDREW WIGGINS?! pic.twitter.com/31pnBhjjyW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 11, 2021

WIGGINS POSTERIZES KAT AGAIN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ykZPbhUki5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2021

KAT guarding Wiggins tonight pic.twitter.com/X5qrzU1601 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 11, 2021

Steph Curry on all the Gary Payton II highlight lobs: "I don't know how he does it. He's the same height as me." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 11, 2021

Put KAT face in Wiggins locker before every game lol might avg 30 — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) November 11, 2021

Youngest player in NBA history with a 45/5/5 game: 20y, 52d — Brandon Jennings

20y, 80d — LeBron James

20y, 97d — Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/GjlYT3mSdz — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 11, 2021

Most games with 40+ points before turning 21: 8 — LeBron James

4 — Kevin Durant

4 — Luka Dončić

3 — Anthony Edwards Edwards won't be 21 until August, so there's a pretty good chance he'll be adding to that total. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) November 11, 2021

