NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors’ win over the Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak and moved to 10-1 on the season Wednesday night at home, beating Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, 123-110.
Andrew Wiggins posted a season-high with 35 points – including two thunderous dunks over Karl-Anthony Towns – Kevon Looney posted a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds, and Steph Curry scored an efficient 25 points on 16 shots.
Edwards kept the Timberwolves in the game with a magnificent performance, making history as one of the youngest players ever to have 45+ points, five rebounds and five assists in a game. Edwards finished the game with 48 points, a new career high.
What fans and analysts were saying after the Warriors’ win over the Timberwolves.
The Warriors this season … without Klay and Wiseman 😳 pic.twitter.com/CEGspCCUcf
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2021
ARE YOU KIDDING ANDREW WIGGINS?! pic.twitter.com/31pnBhjjyW
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 11, 2021
WIGGINS POSTERIZES KAT AGAIN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ykZPbhUki5
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2021
All aboard Air Canada 🇨🇦 #DubNation pic.twitter.com/iUMRFM7Vb1
— Chano (@chanodesigns) November 11, 2021
KAT guarding Wiggins tonight pic.twitter.com/X5qrzU1601
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 11, 2021
On go mode. #DubNation https://t.co/Llnhppf2nT
— Gary Payton II (@GaryPaytonII) November 11, 2021
Steph Curry on all the Gary Payton II highlight lobs: "I don't know how he does it. He's the same height as me."
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 11, 2021
Put KAT face in Wiggins locker before every game lol might avg 30
— Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) November 11, 2021
Youngest player in NBA history with a 45/5/5 game:
20y, 52d — Brandon Jennings
20y, 80d — LeBron James
20y, 97d — Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/GjlYT3mSdz
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 11, 2021
Most games with 40+ points before turning 21:
8 — LeBron James
4 — Kevin Durant
4 — Luka Dončić
3 — Anthony Edwards
Edwards won't be 21 until August, so there's a pretty good chance he'll be adding to that total.
— Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) November 11, 2021
