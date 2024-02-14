NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors wanting to trade for LeBron James: ‘This doesn’t even sound real’

Advertisement
According to ESPN, the Warriors wanted to trade for LeBron James before the trade deadline.

Yes, you read that right. Golden State made an unsuccessful bid to convince the Lakers and LeBron to consider a trade to pair him with long-time rival, Stephen Curry.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the latest Woj bomb.

