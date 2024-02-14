NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors wanting to trade for LeBron James: ‘This doesn’t even sound real’

According to ESPN, the Warriors wanted to trade for LeBron James before the trade deadline.

Yes, you read that right. Golden State made an unsuccessful bid to convince the Lakers and LeBron to consider a trade to pair him with long-time rival, Stephen Curry.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the latest Woj bomb.

ESPN Story with @RamonaShelburne: Over a 24-hour window prior to trade deadline that included owner to owner conversations, the Warriors made an unsuccessful bid to convince the Lakers and LeBron James to consider a trade to pair him with Stephen Curry. https://t.co/L14os5gTGp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 14, 2024

No wonder Klay Thompson started saying, “I’m willing to do anything to help us win.” they was getting ready to throw him in the deal for LeBron. — Colb (@___Colb___) February 14, 2024

The Lakers, nor LeBron, never took this particularly seriously, but I do think it’s worth noting that the vultures are swirling. https://t.co/OjcGbYSnD5 — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) February 14, 2024

Joe Lacob reached out to Jeanie directly about trading LeBron. He then reached out to Rich Paul. RP said LeBron wanted to remain a Laker. Morey reached out also and got the same response. Told y’all that LeBron will remain a Laker until he retires. https://t.co/XQR9zo8tmP — Laker Central (@LakerCentral365) February 14, 2024

“Anytime you can get the greatest of all time on your roster you gotta do it. I think we can all learn a lot from Lebron & him being a Warrior only makes sense at this point in his career.” pic.twitter.com/6rCbAvLWnZ — OG Slim (@Jody_McFly) February 14, 2024

Checked like 3 times if this is the real Woj — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) February 14, 2024

WE CAME THIS CLOSE TO SEEING BRON’s FIFTH RING?! — BronnyMuse (@BronnyMuse06) February 14, 2024

This don’t even sound real lmao — BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) February 14, 2024

Lebron pulling a KD would've made my whole year — j$ (@flaccoownsyou) February 14, 2024

Is this real am I reading this correctly? — 23 💥👑 (@Br0nToLA23) February 14, 2024

WHAT? WARRIORS (AND SIXERS) TRIED TO TRADE FOR LEBRON — AND HE SAID NO??? NOW ON @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 14, 2024

Only kd would fall for the curry recruitment Bron would never — Bonzi ❤️Bron (@b0nzi_) February 14, 2024

Daryl Morey trying to trade for LeBron and Durant makes a lot more sense when you remember that 12 years ago he called OKC and got their 3rd best player from an NBA Finals run for just Kevin Martin, Jeremy Lamb, and 2 first round picks. — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) February 14, 2024

Now Klay knows Draymond tried to get him up outta here for his best friend and vented about it in the suite at the Super Bowl🤣 Their season is overcooked lmao — 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) February 14, 2024

Klay when he started to hear the rumblings https://t.co/sjLRdxokZk pic.twitter.com/cdwfF0ddja — OG Slim (@Jody_McFly) February 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype