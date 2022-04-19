NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ vintage performance in blowout win vs. Nuggets in Game 2

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tommy Call
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Denver Nuggets
    Denver Nuggets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jordan Poole
    Jordan Poole
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

After two seasons without an appearance in the postseason, the Golden State Warriors made a statement in game two of their opening-round series against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Following a slow start in the first quarter, the Warriors’ three-guard lineup sparked a furious run to fuel a blowout win in game two, 126-106. The Nuggets had no answer for the combination of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.

Each member of Golden State’s backcourt tallied 20 or more points, with Curry leading the way off the bench with 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field. Curry buried five triples on 10 attempts from beyond the arc in his second appearance off the bench. The two-time Most Valuable Player added four assists, three boards, a block and a steal in 23 minutes on Monday.

After dropping 30 points in game one, Poole picked up right where he left off with 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field in game two. Again, Poole showed off his entire bag of tricks, hitting five triples, dishing out eight dimes and grabbing five boards in 34 minutes against the Nuggets.

Thompson rounded out the group with 21 points of his own on 9-of-19 shooting from the floor with three jumpers from long distance. For those counting at home, the trio of sharpshooters combined for 84 of Golden State’s 126 points on Monday night.

After an explosive performance helped the Warriors take a 2-0 lead in the series, members of the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

1

1

Recommended Stories