NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ vintage performance in blowout win vs. Nuggets in Game 2

After two seasons without an appearance in the postseason, the Golden State Warriors made a statement in game two of their opening-round series against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Following a slow start in the first quarter, the Warriors’ three-guard lineup sparked a furious run to fuel a blowout win in game two, 126-106. The Nuggets had no answer for the combination of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.

Each member of Golden State’s backcourt tallied 20 or more points, with Curry leading the way off the bench with 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field. Curry buried five triples on 10 attempts from beyond the arc in his second appearance off the bench. The two-time Most Valuable Player added four assists, three boards, a block and a steal in 23 minutes on Monday.

After dropping 30 points in game one, Poole picked up right where he left off with 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field in game two. Again, Poole showed off his entire bag of tricks, hitting five triples, dishing out eight dimes and grabbing five boards in 34 minutes against the Nuggets.

Thompson rounded out the group with 21 points of his own on 9-of-19 shooting from the floor with three jumpers from long distance. For those counting at home, the trio of sharpshooters combined for 84 of Golden State’s 126 points on Monday night.

After an explosive performance helped the Warriors take a 2-0 lead in the series, members of the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Can’t talk enough about Jordan Poole’s confidence right now. 22 years old, first playoff series and no moment feels too big. Zero hesitation. He belongs. — Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) April 19, 2022

PART 2. Stephen Curry in his SECOND career playoff win:

– 29 points

– 8+ assists

– 2 steals

– 50%+ from 3

– Against the Denver Nuggets Jordan Poole in his SECOND career playoff win:

– 29 points

– 8+ assists

– 2 steals

– 50%+ from 3

– Against the Denver Nuggets pic.twitter.com/hfDOZSGtee — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) April 19, 2022

Thru 2 Games: Wiggins 17 rebounds Dray/Looney combined 17 rebounds Wiggins stepping it up — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) April 19, 2022

Looks like JP has a new fan 👀 [via @Drake /IG] pic.twitter.com/NgGilPwnz7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

I said one month ago that I liked the 3 guard lineup with Curry, Poole, and Thompson. They combined tonight for 84 points vs. Denver. You can call them “CPT”! With Green and Wiggins those 5 can beat anyone. — Jim Barnett (@uograd66) April 19, 2022

Two wins in the First Round should not be causing meltdowns 🤣 — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) April 19, 2022

Stephen Curry is the only player in the shot clock era to score 30+ points in 23 minutes or less of play during a Playoff game 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/FySTyEbhq3 — StephMuse (@StephMuse_) April 19, 2022

Say it again pic.twitter.com/A90BGtYOLk — Gucci Belt Dell (@urklespaces) April 19, 2022

Two down. Two to go. pic.twitter.com/tj357Diadn — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 19, 2022

Jordan Poole has made 10 3pt FGs through his first two career Playoff games, the most 3pt FGM in a player’s first two Playoff games in NBA History. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/TYVqXcjafp — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 19, 2022

The only player in the shot clock era to score 30+ points in 23 minutes or less of play during a Playoff game: Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/8l1im5K2i1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 19, 2022

Jordan Poole in Game 2 29 PTS (10-16 FGM | 62.5 FG%)

81.6 TS% pic.twitter.com/tbGYtq3j8c — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 19, 2022

absolutely insane to think about how a duo of jump shooting assassins that goes by the name “the splash brothers” added a third member who just so happened to be named after a body of water — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 19, 2022

Still in awe… one of the greatest defensive displays I’ve seen — ²³ (@PlayoffDraymond) April 19, 2022

The Warriors literally just kicked y’all MVP and his team ass tonight. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 19, 2022

The still-as-of-this-moment nameless 5-man lineup of Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green: – 11 minutes

– plus-29

– 204.3 ORTG

– 75.0 DRTG

– 129.3 Net Rating — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) April 19, 2022

Jordan Poole in his first two career playoff games 🌊 💧 59 PTS

💧 19-29 FG

💧 10-17 3-PT FG UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/NE3xZjQlrO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 19, 2022

Steph Curry didn’t miss a single 2-point shot tonight He went 7-for-7 on 2-pointers and 5-for-10 from 3 — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 19, 2022

Steph, Klay, and Jordan Poole tonight pic.twitter.com/SUkieGTJPZ — POOLE PARTY 💦 (@ringernba) April 19, 2022

The Warriors put up 70 points in LESS THAN 20 MINUTES 😳 (h/t @ElGee35) pic.twitter.com/CPAVq8Ddqg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 19, 2022

jordan poole is the real mip, goodnight — Chris Montano (@gswchris) April 19, 2022

JP is like that !!! — Jose Alvarado (@AlvaradoJose15) April 19, 2022

Steph makes the game look too easy — Rj Barrett (@RjBarrett6) April 19, 2022

FINAL: Warriors beat the Nuggets, 126-106, to take a 2-0 series lead. I know it's just two games, but it's hard not to think Golden State is a legitimate contender. Memphis — or whoever the Warriors face in the second round — should be nervous. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) April 19, 2022

steph posting up 😂🔥 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 19, 2022

they sliders 🆙😂😂😂 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 19, 2022

my fault 😂 JP too 🤦🏽‍♂️🔥‼️ https://t.co/gGbGlm6Fac — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 19, 2022

GS got shooters everywhere 😂😂😂🔥 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 19, 2022

1

1