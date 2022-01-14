NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ ugly blowout loss vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks

After a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors’ struggles continued for the second game of their road swing on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Just as quickly as the game started, it was over. While the Warriors’ offense started cold, the Bucks took advantage. With Draymond Green ruled out for the Warriors, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kris Middleton got going early, scoring a combined 22 points in the first quarter.

After taking a 16 point lead in the opening frame, the Bucks continued to pour it on in the second quarter. Before the halftime buzzer, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks jumped out to a whopping 39 point lead.

While the Warriors showed some fight in the second half, it wasn’t enough to claw back into the game in Milwaukee. Handing the Warriors their second consecutive loss, the Bucks cruised to a blowout victory, 118-99.

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor with two rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and rookie Jonathan Kuminga were the only other members to tally double-figures in scoring.

Antetokounmpo notched a triple-double with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in 29 minutes on Thursday.

After the Warriors dropped their fourth game in the last five contests, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Thursday night.

Warriors won the 2H vs Bucks 61-41 pic.twitter.com/n3tC4anVn7 — Alex (@dbs408) January 14, 2022

Bucks have scored 2x as many points as the Warriors have… pic.twitter.com/kFiJy1sEOV — Antonin (@antonin_org) January 14, 2022

Bucks probably the warriors worst matchup even at full strength so this doesn't surprise me — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) January 14, 2022

🦌 30 PTS

🦌 11 REB

🦌 11 AST

🦌 11/17 FGM

🦌 29 MIN Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks had their way with the Warriors on Thursday night #FearTheDeer https://t.co/hNJjqULG5W — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 14, 2022

Steph Curry analyzes the Warriors’ blowout loss to the Bucks pic.twitter.com/sPvEGuebYe — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 14, 2022

Bucks 77, Warriors 38 in Milwaukee. The Warriors trail by 39 points, their largest deficit since the franchise moved to California in 1962-63 from Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/aVKd8QXBPk — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 14, 2022

At the half in Milwaukee: Warriors trail Bucks 77-38

-Wow

-Worst halftime deficit since move to Bay Area (1962)

-Yikes

-Curry & Wiggins 6/15 FG, all others 6/29

-MIL shot 63pct

-Most GSW allowed in a game this season: 119 (at TOR) — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) January 14, 2022

It's 77-38 Bucks at halftime in Milwaukee. Worst defensive half from the Warriors this season. Maybe their worst offensive half, too. On their way to a fourth straight road loss. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 14, 2022

Live look from the bucks vs warriors game pic.twitter.com/mzKf31pFhe — Brick (@FreeFly2X) January 14, 2022

On Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo led both the Bucks and Warriors in:

– Points

– Rebounds

– Assists

– Blocks He is the first player to do that while playing under 30 minutes since at least the 1973-74 season (via @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/lgNXNU7qVj — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 14, 2022

The Warriors had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight: ◽️ 30 PTS

◽️ 11/17 FG

◽️ 12 REB

◽️ 11 AST

◽️ 3 BLK Bucks win by 19 👀 pic.twitter.com/eAL0TXidDZ — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) January 14, 2022

The @Bucks make a statement in their win over the Warriors 😤 pic.twitter.com/KGreYMf7FF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 14, 2022

77-38 YIKES — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) January 14, 2022

Kuminga daps up Giannis after the game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/nGszYYCk2j — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 14, 2022

This some real adversity for the Warriors. They’ve got multiple problems to address. The hot start raised the stakes and now they gotta handle it. Will be fun to see how they respond — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 14, 2022

Very embarrassing showing. Happens ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Lee Ji-Eun Netizen Account (@AndyKHLiu) January 14, 2022

not our night back at it tomorrow pic.twitter.com/xu1evslpti — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 14, 2022

Draymond Green is so valuable to so much of what the Warriors do. — Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) January 14, 2022

