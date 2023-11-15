NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors-Timberwolves brawl: ‘Draymond saw his opportunity and ran for it’

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Jaden McDaniels were ejected in the Warriors-Timberwolves game in the first quarter.

Thompson and McDaniels got into a shoving match during the Timberwolves possession, with Rudy Gobert stepping in and trying to hold the two players. Green also rushed in to pull away Gobert with a headlock and eventually got ejected.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the brawl.

The Warriors can never trade Draymond. He might whoop they azz 😂😂😂😂😂 — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) November 15, 2023

This dude Draymond really just put Rudy in a damn choke hold 🤣🤣🤣 God Bless America — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 15, 2023

Nahhh the headlock is ode whatttt 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 15, 2023

Draymond Green should be suspended. This is the type behavior the NBA should be punishing. Not players flexing after a poster dunk. pic.twitter.com/RzeALrNj55 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 15, 2023

Gobert called Green’s choke “clown behavior.” Said he knew as soon as he heard Steph was out, he knew Draymond was going to try to get ejected — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 15, 2023

Gobert on Draymond: “Every time Steph doesn’t play, he doesn’t want to play without his guy Steph so he does anything he can to get ejected.” — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 15, 2023

This is insane but Draymond tucking his chin when KAT tried to put *him* in a chokehold is killing me 😭. That man said he ain't new to this he true to this https://t.co/53PrVEHpFC — 🐧✨America Is Musty✨🐧 (@DragonflyJonez) November 15, 2023

draymond saw his opportunity and RAN for it 😭 pic.twitter.com/9jddVwKkbD — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) November 15, 2023

Klay Thompson and Draymond in the locker room.pic.twitter.com/FSMnz86lfm — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) November 15, 2023

Klay and Draymond tonight: Klay — Draymond —

0 PTS 0 PTS

0 REB 2 REB

0 AST 0 AST In under 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/kgU8Aoe08S — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 15, 2023

love a good ejection trade. WOLVES RECEIVE: No Draymond, No Klay

WARRIORS RECEIVE: No McDaniels Wolves fleece. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 15, 2023

Draymond ain’t even need to see what happened he said “I got Gobert” — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) November 15, 2023

“What’s good everybody welcome back to the Draymond Green show! I got some extra time so you’re gonna be getting more episodes than usual this week!” pic.twitter.com/UR4prY2jkd — Tęrräñøvå (@TerranovaNoah) November 15, 2023

Wolves Twitter next time Draymond Green shows his face in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/hpJoxnupoN — Nate (@Tallsdurf) November 15, 2023

Draymond choking out Gobert for putting his hands on Klay was one of the most "I wish he would" reactions I've ever seen — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) November 15, 2023

My official opinion is i don’t think gobert did anything nefarious. He jumped in when he saw his teammate in a scrap. I just think same logic applies to draymond and that’s where people lose their mind. — #1 Point God Stan (@samesfandiari) November 15, 2023

I respect what Draymond brings to the game don’t change fa nobody #respectthat #fuckwhateverybodysayaboutu — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) November 15, 2023

Rudy Gobert to Draymond Green after the gamepic.twitter.com/5L0uVDXF4D — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 15, 2023

How many games Draymond getting suspended for? — Dom2K 🎅 (@Dom_2k) November 15, 2023

DRAYMOND HAS THE BACK! THE CHOKE IS IN! pic.twitter.com/4Q1HVBKTuB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 15, 2023

Draymond was so happy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PNLbgytkUm — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) November 15, 2023

these draymond tweets have me in tears — king crissle (@crissles) November 15, 2023

draymond green wins the The “OH YEAHHHH BROTHER” MACHO MAN RANDY SAVAGE Trophy @netw3rk https://t.co/xh0mvv94sr — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) November 15, 2023

Draymond to Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/MNIaOb7JWt — RDCworld (@RDCworld1) November 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype