NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors-Timberwolves brawl: ‘Draymond saw his opportunity and ran for it’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·4 min read
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Jaden McDaniels were ejected in the Warriors-Timberwolves game in the first quarter.

Thompson and McDaniels got into a shoving match during the Timberwolves possession, with Rudy Gobert stepping in and trying to hold the two players. Green also rushed in to pull away Gobert with a headlock and eventually got ejected.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the brawl.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype