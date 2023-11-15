NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors-Timberwolves brawl: ‘Draymond saw his opportunity and ran for it’
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Jaden McDaniels were ejected in the Warriors-Timberwolves game in the first quarter.
Thompson and McDaniels got into a shoving match during the Timberwolves possession, with Rudy Gobert stepping in and trying to hold the two players. Green also rushed in to pull away Gobert with a headlock and eventually got ejected.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the brawl.
WARRIORS-TIMBERWOLVES GETTING CHIPPY 😳 pic.twitter.com/hVW0Vlo5dH
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2023
The Warriors can never trade Draymond. He might whoop they azz 😂😂😂😂😂
— Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) November 15, 2023
This dude Draymond really just put Rudy in a damn choke hold 🤣🤣🤣 God Bless America
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 15, 2023
Nahhh the headlock is ode whatttt 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— kuz (@kylekuzma) November 15, 2023
Draymond Green should be suspended. This is the type behavior the NBA should be punishing. Not players flexing after a poster dunk. pic.twitter.com/RzeALrNj55
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 15, 2023
Bro 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vfnFgkLm7z
— Overtime (@overtime) November 15, 2023
Bruh 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/nIjgNETYrt
— Brandon Goodwin (@goodysav) November 15, 2023
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 15, 2023
nahhhh what😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/keyx68JBTp
— Scott Barnes (@ScottBarnes561) November 15, 2023
*Jaden Mcdaniels and Klay start fighting*
Draymond: pic.twitter.com/X25stamleL
— Denver📈 (@doubledworth) November 15, 2023
Gobert called Green’s choke “clown behavior.” Said he knew as soon as he heard Steph was out, he knew Draymond was going to try to get ejected
— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 15, 2023
Gobert on Draymond: “Every time Steph doesn’t play, he doesn’t want to play without his guy Steph so he does anything he can to get ejected.”
— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 15, 2023
This is insane but Draymond tucking his chin when KAT tried to put *him* in a chokehold is killing me 😭. That man said he ain't new to this he true to this https://t.co/53PrVEHpFC
— 🐧✨America Is Musty✨🐧 (@DragonflyJonez) November 15, 2023
draymond saw his opportunity and RAN for it 😭 pic.twitter.com/9jddVwKkbD
— Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) November 15, 2023
Klay Thompson and Draymond in the locker room.pic.twitter.com/FSMnz86lfm
— Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) November 15, 2023
Klay and Draymond tonight:
Klay — Draymond —
0 PTS 0 PTS
0 REB 2 REB
0 AST 0 AST
In under 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/kgU8Aoe08S
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 15, 2023
love a good ejection trade.
WOLVES RECEIVE: No Draymond, No Klay
WARRIORS RECEIVE: No McDaniels
Wolves fleece.
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 15, 2023
Draymond ain’t even need to see what happened he said “I got Gobert”
— Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) November 15, 2023
“What’s good everybody welcome back to the Draymond Green show! I got some extra time so you’re gonna be getting more episodes than usual this week!” pic.twitter.com/UR4prY2jkd
— Tęrräñøvå (@TerranovaNoah) November 15, 2023
Rudy gobert : everybody stop fighting
Draymond: https://t.co/IGeBMGoaWO pic.twitter.com/bi2amkaNSj
— rare (@veryrare_ns) November 15, 2023
Wolves Twitter next time Draymond Green shows his face in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/hpJoxnupoN
— Nate (@Tallsdurf) November 15, 2023
Draymond choking out Gobert for putting his hands on Klay was one of the most "I wish he would" reactions I've ever seen
— Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) November 15, 2023
My official opinion is i don’t think gobert did anything nefarious. He jumped in when he saw his teammate in a scrap. I just think same logic applies to draymond and that’s where people lose their mind.
— #1 Point God Stan (@samesfandiari) November 15, 2023
I respect what Draymond brings to the game don’t change fa nobody #respectthat #fuckwhateverybodysayaboutu
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) November 15, 2023
Rudy Gobert to Draymond Green after the gamepic.twitter.com/5L0uVDXF4D
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 15, 2023
How many games Draymond getting suspended for?
— Dom2K 🎅 (@Dom_2k) November 15, 2023
DRAYMOND HAS THE BACK! THE CHOKE IS IN! pic.twitter.com/4Q1HVBKTuB
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 15, 2023
Draymond was so happy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PNLbgytkUm
— Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) November 15, 2023
these draymond tweets have me in tears
— king crissle (@crissles) November 15, 2023
Draymond Green said: pic.twitter.com/RDiEzGC1iU
— MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) November 15, 2023
draymond green wins the The “OH YEAHHHH BROTHER” MACHO MAN RANDY SAVAGE Trophy @netw3rk https://t.co/xh0mvv94sr
— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) November 15, 2023
Draymond to Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/MNIaOb7JWt
— RDCworld (@RDCworld1) November 15, 2023