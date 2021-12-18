NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ tight road win vs. Celtics, 111-107

While it can’t be said for many teams, the Boston Celtics have had the Golden State Warriors’ number over the past few seasons.

Heading into Friday’s battle at the TD Garden, the Celtics have won their last five contests against the Warriors. Yet, behind Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala, the Warriors finally got back on the board.

After the Warriors jumped out to a controlling 20 point lead, the Celtics clawed their way back into the game. While Golden State went cold in the third quarter, the Celtics surged all the way to take the lead by two points in the fourth quarter.

Following a back and forth final frame, clutch free throws and tight defense helped the Warriors edge the Celtics in their building, 111-107.

Curry finished the contest with a game-high 30 points on 8-of-21 shooting from the floor with five assists and four rebounds. Golden State’s MVP candidate added to his record-breaking mark from long-distance with five triples against the Celtics.

Wiggins helped push the Warriors with 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field with six rebounds and two assists. Wiggins tallied 24 of his points in the first half.

Iguodala played an important role off the bench, recording 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field with six assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 24 minutes.

After the Warriors improved to a league-best 24-5, the NBA community on Twitter weighed in with different reactions on social media. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying about Curry, Wiggins, Iguodala and the Warriors’ win over the Celtics on Friday.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

Some clutch shots from Damion Lee in this game, including the game icing FTs Finished the game with 8 pts, 2-5 3pt, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl +15 — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) December 18, 2021

Final 📊 Stephen – 30p/5r/4a/1s

Andrew – 27p/6r/2a/1s/1b

Andre – 12p/4r/6a/2s/2b

Damion – 8p/2r/1a/1s

Beli – 7p/4r/3a/1b

Kevon – 6p/10r/1s/1b

Otto – 6p/7r/1a/1b

Draymond – 6p/5r/8a/1b

Gary – 5p

Moses – 2p

JK – 2p

Juan – 1s pic.twitter.com/RCzYWNuAls — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 18, 2021

I suppose it’s a good thing when questionable non-challenges are the negative talking point after a game. It was a very solid win, and an important one. Makes it much easier to rest the vets tomorrow. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) December 18, 2021

Andre Iguodala tonight: 24 mins

12 pts

5-9 fg

2-6 3pt

4 reb

6 ast

2 stl

2 blk

+10 — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) December 18, 2021

Warriors now 3-1 on the roadie… at Toronto tomorrow night, without the Stars. Moody/Kuminga 25+ mins tomorrow? — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 18, 2021

Got it done. pic.twitter.com/m2ESyR6UHi — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 18, 2021

Congrats on win No. 400 as a coach, Steve Kerr 👏 pic.twitter.com/FXoxis7x9d — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) December 18, 2021

The Warriors are 24-5. Steph finishes with 30 points, five rebounds and four assists. Wiggins poured in another 27 points. Warriors now 3-1 on this trip — setting up possibility of a rest night for several veterans in Toronto on Saturday on second night of a back to back. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 18, 2021

Damion Lee is compiling a nice reel of clutch moments — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) December 18, 2021

Steph made that look too easy… behind the back, shake the defender, pull up and hit the one hand floater from the foul line — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 18, 2021

Iguodala’s scoring was absolutely huge tonight — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) December 18, 2021

Steph misses the first and then turns before the second one goes in 😅 pic.twitter.com/Z5Ar1VkjQy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 18, 2021

Steph thought the first one was in. He knew the second one was — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) December 18, 2021

Steph with a knockdown blow. We’ll see if the Celtics get up. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) December 18, 2021

HEARD YOU pic.twitter.com/171QNtN76a — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 18, 2021

It was precarious, but the non-Curry unit was +3 in this quarter. That's a combined +15 without Curry in this game. Usually equals an easy victory. Tonight will be harder. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) December 18, 2021

those early 4Q mins with Andre on the floor might have saved the game for the Dubs — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) December 18, 2021

That's a -13 third quarter for the Warriors in Boston. Worst third quarter of the season for them. Only scored 14 points. Still up one heading to the fourth. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 18, 2021

What an annoying quarter — Gucci Belt Dell (@urkle9) December 18, 2021

Draymond Green is EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/h24YJTOfgq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 18, 2021

Andrew Wiggins is shooting 49.1% from three over his last 10 games for the Warriors 🔥 He’s averaging 18.4PPG, 4.5RPG, and is shooting 40.8% from three on the season. Does Maple Jordan deserve to be an All-Star this year? pic.twitter.com/hJd893x9xz — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) December 18, 2021

Warriors could really use Jordan Poole right about now. Offense has gone completely stagnant in the third. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) December 18, 2021

Looney, Kuminga and Draymond together is an interesting trio — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) December 18, 2021

BALLIN' 24 points, 4 threes, 6 boards, and a couple dimes at the half for @22wiggins pic.twitter.com/lo9KzggMj1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 18, 2021

This doesn’t happen for any other player. https://t.co/RmCN46rCb4 — Ros ᵍᵐ Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) December 18, 2021

Andrew Wiggins is spending this season shooting holes in all the years of quibbling about what he's not doing. Paul George is the only SF in the West that has consistently been more effective — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) December 18, 2021

Wiggins is ABUSING the Celtics — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) December 18, 2021

Is it me, or is Wiggins secretly having a great year? — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) December 18, 2021

Fun fact: There is nothing more entertaining in sports, then watching Steph Curry play basketball. — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) December 18, 2021

you can foul him

but you can't stop him 🎯 📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/uk7FSOngGy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 18, 2021

Stephen Curry is the fastest player in NBA history to reach 150 made three-pointers in a season. He did it in 28 games 🔥 (h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/WgAmQ5Lypc — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) December 18, 2021

400th coaching win tonight for @SteveKerr 👏 pic.twitter.com/zXOjDEJWk4 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 18, 2021

1

1