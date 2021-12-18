NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ tight road win vs. Celtics, 111-107

Tommy Call
·6 min read
In this article:
While it can’t be said for many teams, the Boston Celtics have had the Golden State Warriors’ number over the past few seasons.

Heading into Friday’s battle at the TD Garden, the Celtics have won their last five contests against the Warriors. Yet, behind Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala, the Warriors finally got back on the board.

After the Warriors jumped out to a controlling 20 point lead, the Celtics clawed their way back into the game. While Golden State went cold in the third quarter, the Celtics surged all the way to take the lead by two points in the fourth quarter.

Following a back and forth final frame, clutch free throws and tight defense helped the Warriors edge the Celtics in their building, 111-107.
Curry finished the contest with a game-high 30 points on 8-of-21 shooting from the floor with five assists and four rebounds. Golden State’s MVP candidate added to his record-breaking mark from long-distance with five triples against the Celtics.

Wiggins helped push the Warriors with 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field with six rebounds and two assists. Wiggins tallied 24 of his points in the first half.

Iguodala played an important role off the bench, recording 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field with six assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 24 minutes.

After the Warriors improved to a league-best 24-5, the NBA community on Twitter weighed in with different reactions on social media. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying about Curry, Wiggins, Iguodala and the Warriors’ win over the Celtics on Friday.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

