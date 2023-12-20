NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ thrilling OT win vs. Celtics, 132-126

In a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics provided fireworks on Tuesday night at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Behind tough defense and clutch buckets from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors rallied to steal away a 17-point Celtics’ lead and force overtime. Once the Warriors pushed the game into overtime, they never looked back.

Curry scored seven points in overtime, including a dagger 3-pointer to lift the Warriors past the Celtics in a thriller, 132-126. The two-time Most Valuable Player notched 20 of his game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Thompson added 24 points with six made 3-pointers to snap the Celtics’ five-game win streak. Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis provided clutch minutes off the bench on his way to his first career double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds in 29 minutes.

After the Warriors secured one of their most impressive wins of the season, the NBA community on Twitter exploded. Here’s a look at what players, fans and analysts were saying on social media on Tuesday night.

30 had to shoot it that high? 😴🤔 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) December 20, 2023

Steph Curry at the start of the 4Q: 13 points

5 fouls

11-point GSW deficit Steph Curry at the end of OT: 33 points

5 fouls

GSW win pic.twitter.com/wtmgsdaTZ4 — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2023

STEPH CURRY PUTS THE BOSTON CELTICS TO SLEEP pic.twitter.com/5cDUcKzS9i — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 20, 2023

Shaq: “I’m wondering if it’s time to start putting [Steph Curry] as the best player of all time” Kenny: “you’d put him over you?” Shaq: “Yes”

pic.twitter.com/YVaX9U5ar3 — Guru (@DrGuru_) December 20, 2023

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson whenever they see Jayson Tatum:

pic.twitter.com/IGnkk1vrwQ — suriaJ (@WairusWara) December 20, 2023

Trayce Jackson-Davis came weak side to pin this Jaylen Brown layup. Steph Curry searched him out at next whistle to celebrate it. Warriors are 28th in NBA in blocked shots. Part of why TJD may play more. pic.twitter.com/9wfGOMQziH — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 20, 2023

Curry hits the night-night against the Celtics… again. Warriors pick up their biggest win as of late, over one of their toughest opponents pic.twitter.com/qvS0hzTXM8 — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) December 20, 2023

A short story featuring Jaylen Brown & Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/KPCsy3qiSJ — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) December 20, 2023

Stephen Curry (33 points • 20 in the 4th and OT) walks off with the OT win! pic.twitter.com/NB5FGFLxrg — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2023

I talk a lot shit about the Warriors… but I respect Steph Curry so much as a damn competitor! Just an outstanding job on both ends of the floor… playing with 5 fouls and get a big time tonight. Btw way his Leadership was next level on both ends! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 20, 2023

Warriors get their best win of the season. Climb back from 17 down to beat Celtics in overtime. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combine for 12 3s. Steve Kerr closes with Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Record up to 13-14. They have Wizards, Blazers to close homestand. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 20, 2023

Statement Warriors win in OT over the top-seeded Celtics, 132-126. – Warriors first win-streak since Nov.

– Curry scores 20 with 5 fouls, 33 points

– Retire the Baby T moniker – TJD's first double-double (+25) Join me for 'Warriors Wrap Up,' on @957thegame. — Evan Giddings (@egiddings10) December 20, 2023

Curry dropped that dagger from the heavens — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) December 20, 2023

Steph Curry will get most of the credit, as he should this shotmaking is preposterous. But don't miss Trayce Jackson-Davis keeping the ball alive and Chris Paul doing what Chris Paul does by firing a perfect pass to Steph on the relocation. Game. pic.twitter.com/tJa0QvHCev — Hot Hand Theory (@HotHandTheory) December 20, 2023

Steph Curry has delivered as much “watchin’ sports” joy as any athlete in several generations. He is truly an all timer in “watchability”. #warriors pic.twitter.com/6YmbMEvgHV — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) December 20, 2023

Steph Curry Ranks in the Clutch This Season: • 1st in Points

• 1st in Field Goals Made

• 1st in Three-Pointers Made pic.twitter.com/mkFQpMztpU — StatMamba (@StatMamba) December 20, 2023

Steph Curry said it’s time to go to sleep pic.twitter.com/m2jAEbGqMk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 20, 2023

Steph Curry when he sees the Boston Celtics on the schedule. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/GxTZZXNKUQ — G.Multani (@geemultani24) December 20, 2023

It still blows my mind that we, old school Warriors fans, get to have Steph Curry on our team. I don’t take that for granted. https://t.co/88eLKfmM2O — Claire (@BayAreaClaire) December 20, 2023

NIGHT! NIGHT! OHHHH BABY CURRY WE'RE NOT WORTHY! — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) December 20, 2023

Steph Curry!!! 🌙💤 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 20, 2023

STEPH CURRY YOU ARE AMAZING pic.twitter.com/jaBDnCkEvU — Chris Montano (@gswchris) December 20, 2023

Steph Curry scored 20 points in 4th quarter and OT tonight to fuel the comeback… He has the most 4th quarter points per minute over the last DECADE (h/t @automaticnba) Greatness. pic.twitter.com/jEcuyOzEgo — Guru (@DrGuru_) December 20, 2023

Trayce Jackson-Davis tonight: 10 PTS

13 REB (team-high)

3 BLK (team-high)

5-6 FG

+23 (team-high) First career double-double. pic.twitter.com/YEEYa21GI9 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 20, 2023

Steve Kerr called Trayce Jackson Davis the player of the game and says he will be in the rotation going forward. He, Podziemski, Moody and Kuminga… the young guys have earned a lot of trust in the early portion of the season. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) December 20, 2023

Trayce Jackson Davis high-feel fan club — NBA University (@NBA_University) December 20, 2023

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 10pts, 13reb, 1ast, 3blk and a team best +25. 💪🏻💪🏻 If that doesn’t earn him minutes I don’t know what will. Let the youngins play! #dubnation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) December 20, 2023

Mike Dunleavy Jr. knocked it out of the park with his first draft class — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) December 20, 2023

I’ll be back dubnation!!! Wish I was out there tonight!!! My brothas picked me up!!! Big dub!!!! See you Friday! — Brandin Podziemski (@brandinpodziem2) December 20, 2023

