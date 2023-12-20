Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ thrilling OT win vs. Celtics, 132-126

Tommy Call
·6 min read

In a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics provided fireworks on Tuesday night at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Behind tough defense and clutch buckets from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors rallied to steal away a 17-point Celtics’ lead and force overtime. Once the Warriors pushed the game into overtime, they never looked back.

Curry scored seven points in overtime, including a dagger 3-pointer to lift the Warriors past the Celtics in a thriller, 132-126. The two-time Most Valuable Player notched 20 of his game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Thompson added 24 points with six made 3-pointers to snap the Celtics’ five-game win streak. Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis provided clutch minutes off the bench on his way to his first career double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds in 29 minutes.

After the Warriors secured one of their most impressive wins of the season, the NBA community on Twitter exploded. Here’s a look at what players, fans and analysts were saying on social media on Tuesday night.

