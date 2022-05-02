NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors stealing Game 1 vs. Grizzlies in a thriller

Game one of the Golden State Warriors’ second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies was a roller coaster. Back and forth lead changes, ejections, clutch 3-pointers, and missed free throws set the stage for a thriller in game one between the Grizzlies and Warriors.

Starting in the second quarter, Draymond Green exited the contest after receiving a flagrant two and being ejected on a questionable foul call. Along with Green’s ejection, the Warriors had to weather the storm from Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Memphis duo combined for 67 points, including 10 made 3-pointers. Despite a red-hot Morant and Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies still couldn’t answer the Warriors. Down one of their All-Stars in a hostile environment, the Warriors showed the experience of three-time champions.

Jordan Poole and Steph Curry helped spark a second-half run to hold off the Grizzlies. Poole tallied a team-high 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor with nine assists and eight boards in 38 minutes off the bench. Curry added 24 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the floor, including five triples on 10 attempts from deep.

Down the final stretch, Morant exchanged timely buckets back and forth with the Warriors to keep the contest at a one-possession game. With the Warriors trailing by two, Klay Thompson came through clutch. After a cold night from deep, Thompson drilled a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a one-point advantage with only 36 seconds remaining.

After Curry forced a turnover with tough defense on Morant, Thompson had the chance to add to Golden State’s lead at the free-throw line, but he missed back-to-back attempts from the line, giving Memphis another chance.

With the Grizzlies holding a chance to win the game on the final possession, Golden State’s defense came up with a stop to steal game one, 117-116.

Following the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies in game one’s battle, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday afternoon.

Draymond Green Ejected. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. combine for 67 points with 10 3-pointers. Grizz had a chance to win late at home. Still, Warriors take 1-0 lead after Game 1 win on the road, 117-116. Championship DNA. — Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) May 1, 2022

The way Jordan Poole has been balling it's easy to forget today was just his 6th playoff game! pic.twitter.com/UNIXKzYZaf — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2022

Big Wn for Golden State… Championship background is key in Playoffs….💯💯💯 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) May 1, 2022

WHAT A GAME!@WARRIORS @MEMGRIZZ THIS IS GONNA BE A FUUUUUN SERIES 💪🏾 — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) May 1, 2022

Steve Kerr deserves a tremendous amount of credit: starting GP2, navigating the game without Draymond, and dealing with foul trouble for his starters. Yes, the players executed as well but Kerr adapted on the fly. — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) May 2, 2022

Brandon Clarke on Draymond Green’s Flagrant-2 foul on him: “It’s not shocking that he did that. It’s something he’s done in the past.” — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) May 1, 2022

What a game for Jordan Poole! 🔥 31 PTS (12-20 FGM) *Playoff career-high*

🔥 8 REB *Playoff career-high*

🔥 9 AST

🔥 2 BLK *Playoff career-high*

🔥 5 3PM #DubNation open the series 1-0 pic.twitter.com/Y7ZDdqIeg8 — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2022

Thrive City was ELECTRIC following the win 💥 pic.twitter.com/TBkMwwqJYB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 1, 2022

Now from a calm "they won anyway" place… Why on EARTH do we have review if officials can't look at who touched the ball last with 4 seconds to go??? — Mark Willard (@Mark_T_Willard) May 1, 2022

Fun fact: The Warriors won Game 1 playing 5v8. pic.twitter.com/doGQHmpNaM — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 1, 2022

Jordan Poole deserved Most Improved Player over Ja Morant — Guru (@DrGuru_) May 1, 2022

✍🏽 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 16, 2022

Steph Curry locked up Ja Morant 1 on 1 with the game on the line — mathketball (@Mathketball1) May 1, 2022

Wiggins making both FTs in the clutch. Huge — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) May 1, 2022

game on the line and the Splash Bros step up pic.twitter.com/eNZqX1UqeH — Chris Montano (@gswchris) May 1, 2022

Omg this game — Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) May 1, 2022

Championship resilience. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 1, 2022

Steph!!!! — Denzel Valentine (@denzelvalentine) May 1, 2022

Gary Payton II makes all the winning plays! This is going to be a fun series!!! — Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) May 1, 2022

Jordan Poole 31/8 in Game 1. He had 12 rebounds total in the Nuggets series. Stepped it up in a big way — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) May 1, 2022

Oh so THESE are the NBA playoffs My god, what a Game 1 — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 1, 2022

This gone be a helluva series 🔥🔥 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) May 1, 2022

17 pts, 8 rebs, and some massive plays fighting for rebounds and loose balls by Andrew Wiggins — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) May 1, 2022

Jordan Poole is a star — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) May 1, 2022

Klay Thompson hit the game-winning 3 and got the game-sealing stop on the final possession! #DubNation

#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/okYpbgBvTL — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2022

Jordan Poole vs Grizzlies: 31 PTS

8 REB

9 AST

12-20 FG

5-10 3P The real MIP. pic.twitter.com/9autX3BID4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 1, 2022

Warriors played poor enough to lose on that alone. Officiating & Draymond’s ejection were trash. Can’t believe Klay missed the FT’s. That doesn’t feel like Memphis just blew a big opportunity or GM1. That feels like they just blew the series to me. What a warriors win. — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) May 1, 2022

Everything — EVERYTHING — worked against the Warriors today. And they come away with that win. Unbelievable. Wow. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) May 1, 2022

Warriors find a way to win Game 1 (117-116) without Draymond. Poole with 31 off the bench. Curry with 24 and gigantic late defensive play. They were very imperfect, but experience was crucial. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 1, 2022

Klay not new to this — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) May 1, 2022

