NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors stealing Game 1 vs. Grizzlies in a thriller

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tommy Call
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Memphis Grizzlies
    Memphis Grizzlies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jordan Poole
    Jordan Poole
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Game one of the Golden State Warriors second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies was a roller coaster. Back and forth lead changes, ejections, clutch 3-pointers, and missed free throws set the stage for a thriller in game one between the Grizzlies and Warriors.

Starting in the second quarter, Draymond Green exited the contest after receiving a flagrant two and being ejected on a questionable foul call. Along with Green’s ejection, the Warriors had to weather the storm from Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Memphis duo combined for 67 points, including 10 made 3-pointers. Despite a red-hot Morant and Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies still couldn’t answer the Warriors. Down one of their All-Stars in a hostile environment, the Warriors showed the experience of three-time champions.

Jordan Poole and Steph Curry helped spark a second-half run to hold off the Grizzlies. Poole tallied a team-high 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor with nine assists and eight boards in 38 minutes off the bench. Curry added 24 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the floor, including five triples on 10 attempts from deep.

Down the final stretch, Morant exchanged timely buckets back and forth with the Warriors to keep the contest at a one-possession game. With the Warriors trailing by two, Klay Thompson came through clutch. After a cold night from deep, Thompson drilled a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a one-point advantage with only 36 seconds remaining.

After Curry forced a turnover with tough defense on Morant, Thompson had the chance to add to Golden State’s lead at the free-throw line, but he missed back-to-back attempts from the line, giving Memphis another chance.

With the Grizzlies holding a chance to win the game on the final possession, Golden State’s defense came up with a stop to steal game one, 117-116.

Following the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies in game one’s battle, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday afternoon.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

1

1

Recommended Stories