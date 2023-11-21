Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors snapping six-game losing streak with win vs. Rockets

Tommy Call
·3 min read
1

After a rough early-season slide that resulted in six straight losses, the Golden State Warriors are finally back in the win column. Following a strong shooting performance from beyond the arc, the Warriors secured a much-needed win on Monday evening against the Houston Rockets, 121-116.

Steph Curry led all scorers with 32 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes. Four other members of the Warriors recorded double-figures in scoring on Monday.

Five members of the Warriors knocked down at least two or more three pointers against the Rockets. Curry and Klay Thompson each hit five triples against the Rockets.

Thompson tallied 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field on Monday, marking his first 20 point performance of the 2023-24 season.

After the Warriors notched a win for the first time in over two weeks, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying about the Warriors 121-116 win on Monday evening.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire