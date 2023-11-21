NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors snapping six-game losing streak with win vs. Rockets

After a rough early-season slide that resulted in six straight losses, the Golden State Warriors are finally back in the win column. Following a strong shooting performance from beyond the arc, the Warriors secured a much-needed win on Monday evening against the Houston Rockets, 121-116.

Steph Curry led all scorers with 32 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes. Four other members of the Warriors recorded double-figures in scoring on Monday.

Five members of the Warriors knocked down at least two or more three pointers against the Rockets. Curry and Klay Thompson each hit five triples against the Rockets.

Thompson tallied 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field on Monday, marking his first 20 point performance of the 2023-24 season.

After the Warriors notched a win for the first time in over two weeks, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying about the Warriors 121-116 win on Monday evening.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Rockets took 19 more shots than the Warriors. But GSW was +24 from 3 and +13 at FT line — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) November 21, 2023

WARRIORS DID IT!

LOSING STREAK IS OVER!! pic.twitter.com/zknY810kQU — Chris Montano (@gswchris) November 21, 2023

Warriors beat the Rockets to snap their six-game losing streak and avoid the complete 0-6 disaster homestand. Steph Curry scored 32, Chris Paul hit jumpers and steadied the ship (15 pts, 12 asts, 1 turn), Klay Thompson scored 20 and they made 21 3s. Up next: at Phoenix. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 21, 2023

The Warriors snap their losing streak, beating the Rockets 121-116. They hit a season-high 21 3-pointers. Steph Curry: 32 points on 8/14 FG, 5 3's

Klay Thompson: 20 points on 7/16 FG, 5 3's

Chris Paul: 15 points on 4/7 FG, 3 3's, 12 assists, six rebounds, two steals — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) November 21, 2023

kuminga could do this all day pic.twitter.com/6cUVsW99Pp — Chris Montano (@gswchris) November 21, 2023

CP3 has hit 17 of his last 32 threes — Justin (RIPKOBE) (@ThePackageJG) November 21, 2023

Steph is averaging 5.5 threes per game this season. The most in NBA history. https://t.co/NbD8vxXvJu — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 21, 2023

Warriors only 4.5 games back from the #1 seed. 😉 — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) November 21, 2023

Stephen Curry couldn't miss in the Warriors' win over the Rockets 🎯 🔥 32 PTS

🔥 5 REB

🔥 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/86pxTy282L — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2023

Steph Curry had 16 points on 84 TS% in the 4th quarter tonight 👀 13 Straight wins vs the Houston Rockets. pic.twitter.com/hDPM0putRf — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) November 21, 2023

Steph Curry has won 13 straight games against the Houston Rockets, dating back to Games 5 and 6 of the 2019 WCSF 🤯 pic.twitter.com/iMhGypwgA9 — Guru (@DrGuru_) November 21, 2023

#Warriors snap their long losing streak. And hey, they won at home. pic.twitter.com/QPoZt7f7Oh — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) November 21, 2023

Final 📊 Stephen – 32p/5r/1a

Klay – 20p/3r/3a

Dario – 18p/5r/2a/1s/1b

Chris – 15p/6r/12a/2s

Andrew – 12p/7r/1a

Kevon – 7p/5r/3a

Moses – 7p/4r

Jonathan – 7p/3r/1a

Brandin – 3p/5r/3a pic.twitter.com/Hx5N7hC6Q9 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 21, 2023

No one happier than Steph after snapping the losing streak 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/NSkXBzzPGm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 21, 2023

A much needed win for the soul @warriors — Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) November 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire