NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors’ loss to the Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets snapped the Warriors’ seven-game winning streak on Sunday night, and Steph Curry had an uncharacteristically off shooting night in his home town as Golden State fell 106-102.

Curry shot 7-of-22 from the floor and 3-of-13 from deep, though he did make one highlight-reel heave off the glass at the end of the first half. Jordan Poole, who dropped 31 on the Hornets earlier this month, had a quiet night with 13 points on 12 attempts.

Despite the struggles in the backcourt, the Warriors’ defense still gave them a shot to win the game. Draymond Green faced Terry Rozier for a jump ball with 20 seconds left and the Warriors trailing by two, but Rozier won the jump and later gave Charlotte a two-possession lead at the line. Golden State scored just 14 points in the fourth quarter, letting a winnable game slip away.

Here’s what fans and analysts are saying about Sunday’s loss in Charlotte:

Steph Curry with the insane no look pass to Jordan Poole 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/d6QSfN3A9N — Optimistic Warriors Fan (@GoIdenState) November 15, 2021

the hornets announcers man 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xYNx7dgSZM — Mario Chalmers Fan (@chalmersburner) November 15, 2021

Dawg, ref tossed that ball right to Rozier 😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/dn2VBQumzO — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 15, 2021

Still the best record in the NBA we good #DubNation — Optimistic Warriors Fan (@GoIdenState) November 15, 2021

Tuesday in Brooklyn. 11-2 Warriors — 10-4 Nets The two (early) leading contenders for MVP square off with Steph Curry v. Kevin Durant. — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) November 15, 2021

Panthers beat the best team in the NFL. Hornets beat the best team in the NBA. What a day for the Queen City. #AllFly #KeepPounding — Jason Huber (@_JasonHuber) November 15, 2021

