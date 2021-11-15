NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors’ loss to the Hornets

Nicholas Schwartz
·2 min read
The Charlotte Hornets snapped the Warriors’ seven-game winning streak on Sunday night, and Steph Curry had an uncharacteristically off shooting night in his home town as Golden State fell 106-102.

Curry shot 7-of-22 from the floor and 3-of-13 from deep, though he did make one highlight-reel heave off the glass at the end of the first half. Jordan Poole, who dropped 31 on the Hornets earlier this month, had a quiet night with 13 points on 12 attempts.

Despite the struggles in the backcourt, the Warriors’ defense still gave them a shot to win the game. Draymond Green faced Terry Rozier for a jump ball with 20 seconds left and the Warriors trailing by two, but Rozier won the jump and later gave Charlotte a two-possession lead at the line. Golden State scored just 14 points in the fourth quarter, letting a winnable game slip away.

Here’s what fans and analysts are saying about Sunday’s loss in Charlotte:

