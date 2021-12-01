NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors’ loss to the unstoppable Suns

In a week that will tell us a lot about which team is the favorite in the Western Conference, the Warriors failed their first test against a red-hot Phoenix Suns team.

The Suns entered the game on a 16-game winning streak, and they extended that run to 17 with a 104-96 win to move ahead of the Warriors in the standings. Steph Curry was held to just 12 points on the night, and shot an abysmal 4-for-21 from the field and 3-of-14 from long range.

The Warriors began the fourth quarter down only two points on the road, but the Suns shut out the backcourt duo of Curry and Jordan Poole for the majority of the final period. Curry’s only point in the fourth came via a technical free-throw, while Poole led the Warriors with 28 points but only scored two in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors will get their chance at revenge on Friday night, when they host the Suns at the Chase Center.

Here’s what NBA fans and analysts were saying about Tuesday’s game:

Tuesday’s Warriors-Suns matchup will be the first in NBA history in which both teams enter with a win pct of at least .850 AND each on at least a 7-game win streak. It will also be the fifth matchup with a combined win pct of at least .875 in NBA history (min. 20 games). pic.twitter.com/wBQbikGGWR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 30, 2021

Steph just had his worst shooting night of his career, including playoffs (min 20 FGA). 12 PTS

3 REB

2 AST

4-21 FG

3-14 3P pic.twitter.com/EYYgriqMwZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 1, 2021

two crazy stats from Ernie there: 1) worst shooting game of Steph Curry’s career when attempting 20 shots 2) 43-game streak of the Warriors scoring at least 100 points is snapped — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 1, 2021

All 3 Warrior losses are about offense not defense — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) December 1, 2021

Jordan Poole needs some help! — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) December 1, 2021

Steph Curry trying to get open for three:😂 pic.twitter.com/8amp0YiOQ7 — HiImRanier (@Ranier7Sicat) December 1, 2021

That was one of the worst Steph Curry games I've ever seen. Not shooting well and not creating many things with or without the ball, as he usually does. Not a concern obviously, games like this happen twice a year at most. — Antonin (@antonin_org) December 1, 2021

Mikal Bridges defensive assignments the last two games: Harden:

12 pts

4-15 FG

0-6 3P

7 turnovers Curry:

12 pts

4-21 FG

3-14 3P

2 turnovers DPOY pic.twitter.com/lbsi8L8FFJ — evan (Mikal DPOY) (@evxz17) December 1, 2021

Mikal Bridges just had one of the most impactful two-point performances you’ll ever see. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 1, 2021

Mikal Bridges has Stephen Curry in jail right now. — Evan Sidery (@esidery) December 1, 2021

Even the satellite decides this is too tough to watch lmao pic.twitter.com/uP1xHNpnqV — hcehce419 (@hcehce419) December 1, 2021

I’ll say it again Phoenix has a legit shot at getting 4 players to the All-Star game https://t.co/sKKcgtLSli — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 1, 2021

1

1