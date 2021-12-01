NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors’ loss to the unstoppable Suns

Nicholas Schwartz
·3 min read
In a week that will tell us a lot about which team is the favorite in the Western Conference, the Warriors failed their first test against a red-hot Phoenix Suns team.

The Suns entered the game on a 16-game winning streak, and they extended that run to 17 with a 104-96 win to move ahead of the Warriors in the standings. Steph Curry was held to just 12 points on the night, and shot an abysmal 4-for-21 from the field and 3-of-14 from long range.

The Warriors began the fourth quarter down only two points on the road, but the Suns shut out the backcourt duo of Curry and Jordan Poole for the majority of the final period. Curry’s only point in the fourth came via a technical free-throw, while Poole led the Warriors with 28 points but only scored two in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors will get their chance at revenge on Friday night, when they host the Suns at the Chase Center.

Here’s what NBA fans and analysts were saying about Tuesday’s game:

