NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors holding off Jazz late with tough defensive effort

For the third consecutive game, the Golden State Warriors’ contest came down to the wire at San Francisco’s Chase Center. On Sunday, it was the Utah Jazz trading buckets with the Warriors down to the final buzzer.

However, instead of leaning on clutch jumpers from Steph Curry, it was Golden State’s defense that shined on Sunday night against the Jazz. With four minutes remaining, Utah’s Joe Inglis tied the game at 89 points. The Jazz went on to score only three more points for the remainder of the contest.

While Golden State’s offense went cold to close the game, the Jazz couldn’t capitalize. With the Warriors clinging to a two-point advantage, Bojan Bogdanovic heaved a 3-pointer that rimmed out with just 1.8 seconds remaining. Although Utah was able to corral the offensive board, Royce O’Neal missed the tip-in, sealing the game for the Warriors, 94-92.

The Warriors needed just 11 points in the fourth quarter to hold off the Jazz for the victory.

Coming off his first-career game-winner, Curry struggled, scoring just 13 points on 5-of-20 from the field. The two-time Most Valuable Player was especially off from beyond the arc, shooting 1-of-13 from deep against the Jazz.

While Curry went cold, Jordan Poole chipped in a team-high 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. Damion Lee added 12 points off the bench with four 3-pointers.

After the Warriors escaped with a two-point victory over the Jazz, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday night.

Warriors beat the Jazz without Draymond Green for a second time. Utah didn't have Donovan Mitchell tonight. Steph Curry still unable to find his shot (5/20 FG, 1/13 from 3), but GSW survives with defense and double-digit nights from Poole, Lee, Wiggins, Looney, Porter. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 24, 2022

Fun game overall. Warriors defense was something else in the second half. Defense has carried them throughout this stretch. — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) January 24, 2022

Warriors defense carrying them like they the 49ers — Alex (@dbs408) January 24, 2022

The Jazz have the number 1 offense scoring 114.7 points a game. Warriors held them to 92 points on 38% shooting and 31% from 3. The defense will give us a chance every single game — . (@2811myblock) January 24, 2022

WE WON A GAME WHERE STEPH WENT 5-20 AND 1-13 FROM 3 LMAOOOOOOO. GREAT DEFENSE BAYBEEEEE @warriors — Happy Warriors Fan (@GoIdenState) January 24, 2022

Damion Lee is shooting 50% (16-32) from deep over the last 12 games — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) January 24, 2022

Otto Porter has 3+ steals in 5 of the last 12 games He had 3 such games in the previous two seasons combined (42 games) — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) January 24, 2022

Kevon Looney is one of my favorite Warriors all time. I love this guy. He deserves much more respect and appreciation. — Antonin (@antonin_org) January 24, 2022

Stephen Curry's career worst 3pt shooting nights (min 12 3PA) Tonight vs Jazz: 1-for-13 3P (Win)

March 19, 2016 vs Spurs: 1-for-12 3P (Loss)

June 7, 2015 vs Cavs: 2-for-15 3P (Loss)

April 21, 2021 vs Wizards: 2-for-14 3P (Loss) — Antonin (@antonin_org) January 24, 2022

The Warriors win 94-92 over Utah with their 2nd straight game decided at the buzzer. They win the game with Curry shooting 1-13 from three and scoring a season low 11 points in the 4th. — Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) January 24, 2022

The last 3 Warriors games have been way too stressful. — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) January 24, 2022

No Klay Thompson, no Draymond Green, no Andre Iguodala, Stephen Curry 1-13 on threes, Andrew Wiggins 6-17 from the field… Warriors defeat the Jazz 97-95. — Antonin (@antonin_org) January 24, 2022

Final 📊 Jordan – 20p/3r/2a/1b

Andrew – 14p/5r/1a/2s/1b

Otto – 13p/8r/1a/3s/1b

Stephen – 13p/4r/6a

Damion – 12p/2r/1s

Kevon – 10p/6r/2a

Gary – 6p/5r/1a/2s/1b

Beli – 6p/4r/4a/1b

Juan – 3r/1a

JK – 1a pic.twitter.com/LforZlHjRM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 24, 2022

Fun Game — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) January 24, 2022

Man do I love these ugly wins. — Antonin (@antonin_org) January 24, 2022

absolutely disgusting W — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) January 24, 2022

Luckiest win of the season for the Warriors — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 24, 2022

DUBS WIN pic.twitter.com/xq2fSXPKpZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 24, 2022

Give Kevon Looney some respect — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) January 24, 2022

Defense ➡️ Offense pic.twitter.com/EOWUZRekuI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 24, 2022

